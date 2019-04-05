Everton v Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey (left) scored a fifth goal of the season in a man-of-the match performance against Newcastle

TEAM NEWS

Everton manager Marco Silva is expected to keep faith with the same line-up that secured a second successive league victory last weekend.

Colombia international Yerry Mina is Everton's only absentee through injury.

Arsenal have several selection concerns, with Granit Xhaka and Laurent Koscielny both injury doubts and Lucas Torreira suspended.

Aaron Ramsey is available after being substituted with a groin problem during Monday's win against Newcastle.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: The increasingly tight race for a top-four place continues for Arsenal with a trip to Merseyside to take on improving Everton.

Marco Silva's team saw off Chelsea in their last home match and have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five games en route to winning three of them, including convincingly at West Ham last week.

Arsenal need to respond to midweek wins for both Tottenham and Chelsea, but will have to improve on their recent away form to do so. The Gunners have only won once in the last eight matches on the road in the league, and that was at relegated Huddersfield.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Everton manager Marco Silva on the incident involving Jordan Pickford: "I am not happy with what happened.

"Football players have duties and obligations. It is a matter for us to remind him and everything we must do we already did.

"The first chat of the week I was clear with him. Everything is clear in his mind about his obligations. It is my expectation it won't happen again.

"No one is happy with the situation, it was not a good thing. The matter is finished in this moment."

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery: "For us it's a big challenge. We want to achieve the same good performances as when we play at Emirates Stadium.

"We have confidence now but we know it's very difficult and I think it's a long way until the last matches.

"Each match is worth three points, like Sunday against Everton, which is the most important. We know other clubs will take a lot of points."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is a big test for the Gunners. Everton have done well of late and they have got the bit between their teeth at the moment.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton could lose five consecutive Premier League matches against Arsenal for the first time in 19 years.

Arsenal's 97 wins in this fixture is an English league record for one side against another.

The Gunners have scored 107 goals versus Everton, a Premier League record against a single team.

Everton's two victories in the past 23 Premier League meetings came at Goodison Park in 2014 and 2016 (D6, L15).

Everton

Everton have won consecutive Premier League fixtures for only the second time this season.

Marco Silva's side could keep three consecutive clean sheets for the first time in 2018-19.

Victory against Chelsea in Everton's last home game ended a 25-match winless run against the big six.

It was only their second win in nine league matches at Goodison Park.

Everton's tally of 45 Premier League goals is already one better than their total haul in 2017-18.

Gylfi Sigurdsson has been involved in a team-high 23 goals since the start of last season, scoring 16 and assisting seven.

Bernard scored last weekend with his first shot on target in 28 Premier League appearances.

Arsenal