Everton v Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey (left) scored a fifth goal of the season in a man-of-the match performance against Newcastle

Everton manager Marco Silva is expected to keep faith with the same line-up that secured a second successive league victory last weekend.

Colombia international Yerry Mina is Everton's only absentee through injury.

Arsenal have several selection concerns, with Granit Xhaka and Laurent Koscielny both injury doubts and Lucas Torreira suspended.

Aaron Ramsey is available after being substituted with a groin problem during Monday's win against Newcastle.

@SimonBrotherton: The increasingly tight race for a top-four place continues for Arsenal with a trip to Merseyside to take on improving Everton.

Marco Silva's team saw off Chelsea in their last home match and have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five games en route to winning three of them, including convincingly at West Ham last week.

Arsenal need to respond to midweek wins for both Tottenham and Chelsea, but will have to improve on their recent away form to do so. The Gunners have only won once in the last eight matches on the road in the league, and that was at relegated Huddersfield.

Everton manager Marco Silva on the incident involving Jordan Pickford: "I am not happy with what happened.

"Football players have duties and obligations. It is a matter for us to remind him and everything we must do we already did.

"The first chat of the week I was clear with him. Everything is clear in his mind about his obligations. It is my expectation it won't happen again.

"No one is happy with the situation, it was not a good thing. The matter is finished in this moment."

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery: "For us it's a big challenge. We want to achieve the same good performances as when we play at Emirates Stadium.

"We have confidence now but we know it's very difficult and I think it's a long way until the last matches.

"Each match is worth three points, like Sunday against Everton, which is the most important. We know other clubs will take a lot of points."

This is a big test for the Gunners. Everton have done well of late and they have got the bit between their teeth at the moment.

Prediction: 2-1

  • Everton could lose five consecutive Premier League matches against Arsenal for the first time in 19 years.
  • Arsenal's 97 wins in this fixture is an English league record for one side against another.
  • The Gunners have scored 107 goals versus Everton, a Premier League record against a single team.
  • Everton's two victories in the past 23 Premier League meetings came at Goodison Park in 2014 and 2016 (D6, L15).

Everton

  • Everton have won consecutive Premier League fixtures for only the second time this season.
  • Marco Silva's side could keep three consecutive clean sheets for the first time in 2018-19.
  • Victory against Chelsea in Everton's last home game ended a 25-match winless run against the big six.
  • It was only their second win in nine league matches at Goodison Park.
  • Everton's tally of 45 Premier League goals is already one better than their total haul in 2017-18.
  • Gylfi Sigurdsson has been involved in a team-high 23 goals since the start of last season, scoring 16 and assisting seven.
  • Bernard scored last weekend with his first shot on target in 28 Premier League appearances.

Arsenal

  • Arsenal are the only Premier League side without an away clean sheet this season.
  • They could concede a goal in 15 consecutive top-flight away matches for the first time since February 1985.
  • The Gunners are winless in all five matches at top-half teams in 2018-19.
  • They have already matched their total tally of 63 points from last season with seven games left.
  • Alexandre Lacazette has scored 27 Premier League goals but only seven have come away from home.
  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been involved in a league-high six goals as a substitute, despite making just five appearances off the bench.
  • Aaron Ramsey has scored six goals in his last five Premier League games against Everton, his best overall return against any team.

Sunday 7th April 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City32262483216280
2Liverpool32247172195379
3Tottenham322111060342664
4Arsenal31196665392663
5Chelsea32196755342163
6Man Utd32187761431861
7Wolves32138114039147
8Watford32137124747046
9Leicester32135144243-144
10Everton32127134542343
11West Ham32126144148-742
12Bournemouth32115164358-1538
13Crystal Palace32106163843-536
14Newcastle3298153142-1135
15Brighton3196163246-1433
16Southampton3189143550-1533
17Burnley3296173759-2233
18Cardiff3284202861-3328
19Fulham3345243076-4617
20Huddersfield3235241859-4114
