Juventus 1-0 Empoli
Teenager Moise Kean came off the bench to score the winner as Juventus edged past Empoli, now needing just 13 points for an eighth straight Serie A title.
Kean, 19, latched on to Mario Mandzukic's knock down to fire in a cool finish just three minutes after appearing as a second-half substitute.
It had been a poor contest up until then, with Juve's Federico Bernardeschi clipping the crossbar with a volley.
Empoli failed to work Wojciech Szczesny into making a save in the entire game.
With nine games remaining, Massimiliano Allegri's side have already clinched a place in next season's Champions League group stage.
They were without injured Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo, who picked up a thigh problem on international duty.
Second-placed Napoli - who travel to Roma on Sunday (kick-off 14:00 BST) - are now 18 points adrift of Juve.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 20Cavaco Cancelo
- 24Rugani
- 3Chiellini
- 12Lobo SilvaSubstituted forSpinazzolaat 61'minutes
- 30Bentancur
- 23Can
- 5Pjanic
- 14MatuidiSubstituted forKeanat 69'minutes
- 17Mandzukic
- 33BernardeschiSubstituted forCáceresat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 4Cáceres
- 18Kean
- 19Bonucci
- 21Pinsoglio
- 22Perin
- 37Spinazzola
- 41Nicolussi Caviglia
Empoli
- 69Dragowski
- 5Veseli
- 22MaiettaSubstituted forPasqualat 80'minutes
- 39Dell'Orco
- 2Di Lorenzo
- 8Traore
- 10Bennacer
- 33KrunicSubstituted forAcquahat 80'minutes
- 6PajacSubstituted forUcanat 79'minutes
- 17Farias
- 11Caputo
Substitutes
- 1Provedel
- 4Brighi
- 13Antonelli
- 18Acquah
- 21Perucchini
- 23Pasqual
- 28Capezzi
- 37Oberlin
- 43Nikolaou
- 48Ucan
- Referee:
- Federico La Penna
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 1, Empoli 0.
Diego Farias (Empoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Emre Can (Juventus).
Hand ball by Manuel Pasqual (Empoli).
Foul by Salih Ucan (Empoli).
Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Ismael Bennacer (Empoli) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Manuel Pasqual.
Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Daniele Rugani.
Attempt blocked. Francesco Caputo (Empoli) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Giovanni Di Lorenzo with a cross.
Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Empoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Emre Can (Juventus).
Francesco Caputo (Empoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Martín Cáceres (Juventus).
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Martín Cáceres replaces Federico Bernardeschi.
Attempt missed. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Empoli).
Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Salih Ucan.
Substitution
Substitution, Empoli. Manuel Pasqual replaces Domenico Maietta.
Substitution
Substitution, Empoli. Afriyie Acquah replaces Rade Krunic.
Substitution
Substitution, Empoli. Salih Ucan replaces Marko Pajac.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Domenico Maietta.
Attempt saved. Moise Kean (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a through ball.
Cristian Dell'Orco (Empoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Juventus).
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 1, Empoli 0. Moise Kean (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mario Mandzukic with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. João Cancelo (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Emre Can with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Moise Kean replaces Blaise Matuidi.
Ismael Bennacer (Empoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Juventus).
Attempt missed. Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Empoli).
Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. João Cancelo (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Leonardo Spinazzola with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Leonardo Spinazzola (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Blaise Matuidi.
Diego Farias (Empoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Emre Can (Juventus).
Attempt missed. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Frederic Veseli.