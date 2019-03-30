Juventus 1-0 Empoli

Kean scored his first two goal for Italy during the recent internationals

Teenager Moise Kean came off the bench to score the winner as Juventus edged past Empoli, now needing just 13 points for an eighth straight Serie A title.

Kean, 19, latched on to Mario Mandzukic's knock down to fire in a cool finish just three minutes after appearing as a second-half substitute.

It had been a poor contest up until then, with Juve's Federico Bernardeschi clipping the crossbar with a volley.

Empoli failed to work Wojciech Szczesny into making a save in the entire game.

With nine games remaining, Massimiliano Allegri's side have already clinched a place in next season's Champions League group stage.

They were without injured Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo, who picked up a thigh problem on international duty.

Second-placed Napoli - who travel to Roma on Sunday (kick-off 14:00 BST) - are now 18 points adrift of Juve.