Jersey Premiership: St Paul's set for title after 2-1 St Peter victory

Jersey captain Jack Boyle spent time on Southampton's books and played for Airdrie United in the Scottish First Division

St Paul's came from a goal down to beat title rivals St Peter 2-1 and open up a nine-point gap at the top of the Jersey Football Combination Premiership.

The reigning champions dominated the second period, having gone behind to Karl Hinds' strike before the break.

Jack Boyle scored both of St Paul's goals - one an excellent free-kick.

St Peter have two games in hand on the leaders, but need St Paul's to slip up in their final game against St Clement if they are to win the title.