Premier League quick stats: Huddersfield, Rashford, Martial, Hojbjerg, Coady

Huddersfield return to the Championship for the first time since the 2016-17 season

Huddersfield are down with a 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace - but how does it rank among Premier League relegations?

Manchester City moved back to the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 win against Fulham and both Burnley and Southampton eased their relegation worries with victories.

Here are the best of Saturday's Premier League stats: