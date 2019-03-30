Premier League quick stats: Huddersfield, Rashford, Martial, Hojbjerg, Coady
-
- From the section Premier League
Huddersfield are down with a 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace - but how does it rank among Premier League relegations?
Manchester City moved back to the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 win against Fulham and both Burnley and Southampton eased their relegation worries with victories.
Here are the best of Saturday's Premier League stats:
- Huddersfield have been relegated with six games to play - the joint-earliest in terms of games in the Premier League era (Derby County - 2007-08 and Ipswich Town - 1994-95).
- Only Derby, who were relegated on 29 March 2008, were relegated sooner than Huddersfield in a Premier League season.
- The Terriers have failed to score in 38 of their 70 Premier League games (54.3%) - the highest such percentage in the competition's history.
- Fulham failed to have an effort on target for the first time in 188 home league games.
- Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who scored in the 1-0 win against Brighton, has four goals in the Premier League this season - twice as many as he managed in his previous six campaigns in Europe's big five leagues combined.
- Wolves defender Conor Coady scored yet another own goal, in the 2-0 loss at Burnley. It was his third in the league this campaign. Only two players have registered more in a Premier League season - Liverpool's Martin Skrtel (2013-14) and Brighton's Lewis Dunk (2017-18), both with four.
- Leicester's 2-0 win over Bournemouth means they have won three consecutive league games for the first time since a run of four ending in December 2017.
- Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial scored in the 2-1 win against Watford. This means it is the first time since the 1995-96 season (Paul Scholes, Andrew Cole, Ryan Giggs, Eric Cantona) that Manchester United have had four players (Martial, Rashford, Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba) all score at least 10 goals in a single Premier League campaign.
- Since his debut for United in February 2016, Rashford has scored 45 goals for the club in all competitions - more than any other player.