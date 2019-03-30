Irish Premiership: Cliftonville edge Glens 2-1 in Solitude thriller

Ryan Curran struck a late winner for Cliftonville

Cliftonville came from behind to beat Glentoran 2-1 in a dramatic Irish Premiership clash at Solitude.

Paul O'Neill headed the Glens into a sixth-minute lead but the Reds hit back through Rory Donnelly and Ryan Curran.

Curran's stoppage-time strike makes it five wins from seven for Reds boss Paddy McLaughlin.

However, Glentoran manager Gary Smyth, reportedly taking charge for the last time, was unable to build on the win over Ballymena United last time out.

Cliftonville will hope to build on this result with three consecutive home games to come while the Glens will have to bounce back after a setback in their bid to secure a Europa League play-off place.

Glentoran's bright start was rewarded after six minutes as O'Neill met Curtis Allen's pinpoint cross to fire a bullet header past Richard Brush.

From there, the away side dug deep and battled well, restricting their hosts to a couple of half-chances.

Cliftonville had Brush to thank for trailing by just one goal at the break after he denied John Herron at the end of a swift Glens counter-attack. Gavin Peers also had a chance to double Glentoran's advantage but failed to connect to Robbie McDaid's cross at the far post.

The Reds showed more cutting edge after the restart, with Morris producing excellent saves to deny both Levi Ives and Niall Grace. Ives then squandered a gilt-edged chance when he blasted over from ten yards.

Morris then thwarted Ryan Curran but was unable to stop Donnelly from the resulting corner, the forward poking home at the far post after Chris Curran's cross was flicked on by Grace.

It looked as though the sides would share the spoils until Ryan Curran sealed a dramatic victory for Cliftonville, smashing the ball home after Gormley headed Chris Curran's cross back across the goal.

The result sees Cliftonville narrow the gap on fourth-placed Glenavon to seven points. Glentoran remain in seventh, ahead of Institute on goal difference.

The Reds host Coleraine in their first post-split fixture next Saturday while the Glens face Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park.