Premier League round-up: Huddersfield relegated, Man City retake top spot

Huddersfield Town have been relegated with six games to play - the joint-earliest in terms of games in the Premier League era

Huddersfield's relegation was confirmed with their defeat at Crystal Palace, while Manchester City leapfrogged Liverpool to take top spot in the Premier League with a comfortable victory at Fulham.

The Terriers' return to the Championship was sealed as they lost at Selhurst Park and relegation rivals Southampton and Burnley both won. The Eagles, again, had Luka Milivojevic to thank for keeping his cool from the penalty spot, while Patrick van Aanholt grabbed the second.

It seemed like Pep Guardiola's City would run up a cricket score after Bernardo Silva's fifth-minute strike put them ahead at Craven Cottage, but they only managed one more goal when Sergio Aguero clipped in before the break.

City have 77 points from 31 games, one more than second-placed Liverpool, who host Tottenham on Sunday.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's second-half winner at Brighton moved Southampton five points clear of the relegation zone, while Burnley also have 33 points after their home victory over Wolves, courtesy of a Conor Coady own goal and Dwight McNeil's effort.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made the perfect start as permanent manager of Manchester United as his side beat Watford 2-1 thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. The win moves United back above Arsenal into fourth spot.

In the other 15:00 GMT kick-off, Leicester defender Wes Morgan scored his second goal in as many games and Jamie Vardy added another as the Foxes recorded a 2-0 win over Bournemouth. It was new boss Brendan Rodgers' third successive league win.

West Ham host Everton in Saturday's late game. Chelsea are at Cardiff in Sunday's other match, while fellow top-four contenders Arsenal welcome Newcastle to Emirates Stadium on Monday.

There was late drama among the teams vying for promotion in the Championship.

Leeds moved back into second as Pablo Hernandez's 83rd-minute goal earned them a 3-2 win over Millwall. Sheffield United moved down to third after a 3-2 defeat against Bristol City - Andreas Weimann recorded his first hat-trick in that game.