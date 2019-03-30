Spanish La Liga
Barcelona2Espanyol0

Barcelona 2-0 Espanyol: Lionel Messi scores late derby double

Lionel Messi celebrates scoring
Messi has scored 22 goals in his last 15 La Liga games

Lionel Messi scored twice in the second half, including a chipped free-kick, as leaders Barcelona beat Espanyol to go 13 points clear at the top of La Liga.

Messi dinked his first goal from the edge of the box, with Espanyol defender Victor Sanchez failing to head clear as he ran back towards the goal-line.

The Argentine finished off a counter-attack late on to take his tally to 31 goals for the season.

Second-placed Atletico Madrid face Alaves later on Saturday (19:45 GMT).

Messi has scored 22 goals in his last 15 La Liga games, while he has also surpassed 40 goals in a season for the 10th successive time.

He had been an injury doubt for the game after missing Argentina's friendly with Morocco in mid-week, but showed no ill-effects when he had Barca's first chance of the game, only to see his shot deflected over the crossbar.

Barca - who face Manchester United in the Champions League quarter-finals - dominated the first half, with Ivan Rakitic and Luis Suarez both going close to breaking the deadlock, and it wasn't until the second half that goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was first troubled, by Oscar Melendo.

Messi's opener saw Sanchez substituted by Espanyol soon after, before he sealed all three points by slotting home a Malcom cross.

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Nélson SemedoSubstituted forRobertoat 59'minutes
  • 3Piqué
  • 15Lenglet
  • 18Alba
  • 4Rakitic
  • 5Busquets
  • 8Ramos de Oliveira MeloSubstituted forMalcomat 59'minutes
  • 10Messi
  • 9Suárez
  • 7CoutinhoSubstituted forVidalat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Malcom
  • 19Boateng
  • 20Roberto
  • 21Aleñá
  • 22Vidal
  • 23Umtiti
  • 30Peña

Espanyol

  • 13López
  • 8RosalesBooked at 90mins
  • 27López
  • 5Gomes Pereira
  • 22Hermoso
  • 28PedrosaBooked at 87mins
  • 23GraneroBooked at 73mins
  • 4SánchezBooked at 69minsSubstituted forSemedo Estevesat 78'minutes
  • 21Roca
  • 14MelendoSubstituted forGarcíaat 65'minutes
  • 7IglesiasSubstituted forWuat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Jiménez
  • 2Semedo Esteves
  • 9García
  • 12Vilá
  • 16López Rodríguez
  • 17Pérez
  • 24Wu
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande
Attendance:
92,795

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamEspanyol
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home13
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home15
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Barcelona 2, Espanyol 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barcelona 2, Espanyol 0.

Attempt blocked. Esteban Granero (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Hand ball by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).

Booking

Roberto Rosales (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Roberto Rosales (Espanyol).

Foul by Lionel Messi (Barcelona).

Esteban Granero (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sergio García (Espanyol).

Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Esteban Granero (Espanyol).

Goal!

Goal! Barcelona 2, Espanyol 0. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Malcom.

Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).

Roberto Rosales (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Adrià Pedrosa (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adrià Pedrosa (Espanyol).

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sergio García (Espanyol).

Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adrià Pedrosa (Espanyol).

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Arturo Vidal replaces Coutinho.

Foul by Lionel Messi (Barcelona).

Mario Hermoso (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Espanyol. Alfa Semedo replaces Víctor Sánchez.

Offside, Espanyol. Mario Hermoso tries a through ball, but Sergio García is caught offside.

Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).

Esteban Granero (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Diego López (Espanyol) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Malcom following a fast break.

Booking

Esteban Granero (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).

Diego López (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Barcelona 1, Espanyol 0. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Booking

Víctor Sánchez (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Víctor Sánchez (Espanyol).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 30th March 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona29216275274869
2Atl Madrid28168439192056
3Real Madrid28173849321754
4Getafe291210736261046
5Alavés2812883131044
6Sevilla28127947361143
7Valencia2881643023740
8Ath Bilbao2991373032-240
9Real Betis28116113236-439
10Real Sociedad2899103333036
11Leganés2999112934-536
12Eibar2881193638-235
13Girona29810113239-734
14Espanyol2997133243-1134
15Villarreal29711113436-232
16Levante2887133849-1131
17Real Valladolid2878132339-1629
18Celta Vigo2967163649-1325
19Rayo Vallecano2865173051-2123
20Huesca2857162847-1922
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you