Sam Saunders: Colchester United sign ex-Brentford and Wycombe midfielder until end of season

Sam Saunders has won promotion with each of his three previous clubs - Dagenham & Redbridge, Brentford and Wycombe Wanderers

League Two promotion hopefuls Colchester United have signed former Brentford and Wycombe midfielder Sam Saunders for the rest of the season.

Saunders, 35, has agreed a short-term deal until the end of May, and comes in to replace Harry Pell, who will miss the run-in with a hamstring injury.

He played more than 200 games for Brentford between 2009-17 and left Wycombe by mutual consent in January.

Saunders signed in time to be on the bench for Saturday's game at Cambridge.