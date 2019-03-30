Sam Saunders: Colchester United sign ex-Brentford and Wycombe midfielder until end of season
League Two promotion hopefuls Colchester United have signed former Brentford and Wycombe midfielder Sam Saunders for the rest of the season.
Saunders, 35, has agreed a short-term deal until the end of May, and comes in to replace Harry Pell, who will miss the run-in with a hamstring injury.
He played more than 200 games for Brentford between 2009-17 and left Wycombe by mutual consent in January.
Saunders signed in time to be on the bench for Saturday's game at Cambridge.