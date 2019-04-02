Scottish Championship
Inverness CT19:05Ross County
Venue: Caledonian Stadium, Inverness

Inverness CT v Ross County

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Watch on BBC Scotland & iPlayer

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County29176650282257
2Dundee Utd3116784237555
3Ayr28137843281546
4Inverness CT30111364133846
5Dunfermline30117123032-240
6Morton29810112739-1234
7Queen of Sth2989123736133
8Partick Thistle3095163447-1332
9Falkirk30710133140-931
10Alloa3078153146-1529
View full Scottish Championship table

