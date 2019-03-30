Scottish League Two: Peterhead five points clear as top three all win

From the section

Peterhead claimed their first win in three matches as they edged Cowdenbeath 2-1 to remain five points clear at the top of Scottish League Two.

Rory McAllister and Scott Brown scored either side of a David Cox strike.

Second-placed Edinburgh City, who had gone two games without a win, won 2-0 at Berwick Rangers with Daniel Galbraith and Blair Henderson netting.

Clyde beat Albion Rovers and Annan Athletic defeated Elgin City while Queen's Park and Stirling drew 0-0.

Clyde trail Edinburgh by a point after Martin McNiff's solitary goal defeated Rovers and Aidan Smith got the only goal as fourth-placed Annan won at Elgin.

Berwick remain a point off Albion Rovers at the bottom of the table.