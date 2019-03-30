Saturday's Scottish gossip: Kieran Tierney, Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Aberdeen

Celtic and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney could sit out for rest of season as manager Neil Lennon says the full-back needs a rest. (Sun)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard hits out at the Croatian FA over their handling of Borna Barisic's injury. The left back was hurt on international duty and will miss Sunday's trip to face Celtic. (Daily Record)

Celtic are in talks with Mikael Lustig, Scott Sinclair and Nir Bitton about new contracts, reveals manager Neil Lennon. (Scotsman)

Peter Haring is "close" to signing new a Hearts deal and he wants team-mates Arnaud Djoum and Steven Naismith to join him. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Winger Niall McGinn insists Aberdeen can catch Rangers in the race for second spot. (Sun)

Dundee have made a pre-contract move to land St Johnstone midfielder Blair Alston in the summer. (Daily Express, print edition)

It may not be a league decider but the long-term prospects for both Neil Lennon and Steven Gerrard are most certainly are at stake in tomorrow's Old Firm derby, argues former Celtic striker Chris Sutton. (Daily Record)

Steven Gerrard will find out if Rangers players have what it takes to play for club at Celtic Park on Sunday, says former Ibrox skipper Barry Ferguson. (Daily Record)

Rangers captain James Tavernier hits back at Celtic hero John Hartson and insists the Ibrox side didn't get carried away with their last derby win. (Sun)

Manager Paul Heckingbottom hails Hibs for digging deep at Livingston last night after a 2-1 win lifted them up to fifth. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is the clear winner for Player of the Year this season, says Kilmarnock centre forward Kris Boyd. (Sun)