Foul by Chris McStay (Clyde).
Clyde v Peterhead
Line-ups
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 2Cuddihy
- 4Lang
- 5Rumsby
- 3McNiff
- 6Grant
- 10Rankin
- 8McStay
- 11LamontBooked at 28mins
- 7Boyle
- 9Goodwillie
Substitutes
- 12Syvertsen
- 14Lyon
- 15Banks
- 16Nicoll
- 17Love
- 18Cogill
- 21Hughes
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 16Home
- 2Brown
- 5Dunlop
- 3Boyle
- 8Brown
- 33Gibson
- 10Leitch
- 18Dow
- 29Sutherland
- 11Willis
Substitutes
- 6Ferry
- 7Stevenson
- 9McAllister
- 14Eadie
- 15Willox
- 17MacDonald
- 21Henderson
- Referee:
- David Munro
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Jack Boyle (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Clyde 0, Peterhead 2. Paul Willis (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Brown.
Chris McStay (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Patrick Boyle (Peterhead).
Attempt saved. Shane Sutherland (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Mark Lamont (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mark Lamont (Clyde) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by William Gibson.
Chris McStay (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Leitch (Peterhead).
Hand ball by Ray Grant (Clyde).
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Patrick Boyle.
Attempt saved. William Gibson (Peterhead) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Scott Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Rankin (Clyde).
Attempt missed. Paul Willis (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Jason Brown.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Callum Home.
Attempt blocked. Martin McNiff (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Scott Rumsby (Clyde) header from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).
Jack Boyle (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Paul Willis (Peterhead).
Foul by Patrick Boyle (Peterhead).
Chris McStay (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Clyde 0, Peterhead 1. William Gibson (Peterhead) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Foul by John Rankin (Clyde).
Callum Home (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Jack Boyle (Clyde) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.