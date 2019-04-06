Scottish League Two
Clyde0Peterhead2

Clyde v Peterhead

Line-ups

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 2Cuddihy
  • 4Lang
  • 5Rumsby
  • 3McNiff
  • 6Grant
  • 10Rankin
  • 8McStay
  • 11LamontBooked at 28mins
  • 7Boyle
  • 9Goodwillie

Substitutes

  • 12Syvertsen
  • 14Lyon
  • 15Banks
  • 16Nicoll
  • 17Love
  • 18Cogill
  • 21Hughes

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 16Home
  • 2Brown
  • 5Dunlop
  • 3Boyle
  • 8Brown
  • 33Gibson
  • 10Leitch
  • 18Dow
  • 29Sutherland
  • 11Willis

Substitutes

  • 6Ferry
  • 7Stevenson
  • 9McAllister
  • 14Eadie
  • 15Willox
  • 17MacDonald
  • 21Henderson
Referee:
David Munro

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamPeterhead
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home4
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

Foul by Chris McStay (Clyde).

Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Jack Boyle (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Clyde 0, Peterhead 2. Paul Willis (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Brown.

Chris McStay (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Patrick Boyle (Peterhead).

Attempt saved. Shane Sutherland (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Mark Lamont (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Mark Lamont (Clyde) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by William Gibson.

Chris McStay (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack Leitch (Peterhead).

Hand ball by Ray Grant (Clyde).

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Patrick Boyle.

Attempt saved. William Gibson (Peterhead) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Scott Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by John Rankin (Clyde).

Attempt missed. Paul Willis (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Jason Brown.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Callum Home.

Attempt blocked. Martin McNiff (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Scott Rumsby (Clyde) header from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).

Jack Boyle (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Paul Willis (Peterhead).

Foul by Patrick Boyle (Peterhead).

Chris McStay (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Clyde 0, Peterhead 1. William Gibson (Peterhead) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Foul by John Rankin (Clyde).

Callum Home (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Jack Boyle (Clyde) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead32234558233573
2Edinburgh City32205753223165
3Clyde32204849311864
4Annan Athletic321661054351954
5Stirling32126144041-142
6Queen's Park321010123839-140
7Elgin32124164761-1440
8Cowdenbeath3297163640-434
9Albion3255222563-3820
10Berwick3255222772-4520
View full Scottish League Two table

