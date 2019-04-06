Attempt blocked. Gerry McLauchlan (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Albion Rovers v Queen's Park
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Albion
- 1Morrison
- 2Fagan
- 4Wharton
- 5Wilson
- 3Clarke
- 7Fisher
- 6Morena
- 9Reilly
- 11Phillips
- 8Fotheringham
- 10Byrne
Substitutes
- 12Escuriola
- 14Gordon
- 15Ross
- 16McMahon
- 17Potts
- 18Fee
- 19Guthrie
Queen's Park
- 1Hart
- 2Mortimer
- 4McLaren
- 5McLauchlan
- 6Gibson
- 3Summers
- 7McLean
- 8Magee
- 10Galt
- 9Ruth
- 11Moore
Substitutes
- 12Hawke
- 14Gow
- 15East
- 16Bradley
- 17Grant
- 18Main
- 20McDougall
- Referee:
- Chris Fordyce
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Bryan Wharton.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Giuliano Morena.
Attempt blocked. Kieran Moore (Queen's Park) header from the left side of the box is blocked.
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Clarke (Albion Rovers).
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Ross Clarke.
Foul by Kieran Moore (Queen's Park).
Gary Phillips (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gerry McLauchlan (Queen's Park).
Gerry McLauchlan (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers).
William Mortimer (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Phillips (Albion Rovers).
Attempt missed. Gerry McLauchlan (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Giuliano Morena.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Giuliano Morena.
Hand ball by Michael Ruth (Queen's Park).
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Queen's Park 1. Michael Ruth (Queen's Park) header from very close range to the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Kieran Moore (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Scott Gibson (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Sean Fagan (Albion Rovers).
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers).
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.