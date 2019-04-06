Scottish League Two
Stirling1Elgin1

Stirling Albion v Elgin City

Line-ups

Stirling

  • 1Ferrie
  • 2Banner
  • 5McGregor
  • 6Hamilton
  • 3Allan
  • 4Hughes
  • 8Docherty
  • 10Smith
  • 7McLaughlin
  • 11Thomson
  • 9MacDonald

Substitutes

  • 12Horne
  • 14Greenhorn
  • 15Ashmore
  • 16Mclear
  • 17Binnie
  • 18Murray
  • 19Rutkiewicz

Elgin

  • 21Gourlay
  • 22McGowan
  • 4McHardyBooked at 38mins
  • 16Wilson
  • 3Lowdon
  • 18Morrison
  • 6McGovern
  • 8Cameron
  • 9McLeish
  • 12Hester
  • 17Maciver

Substitutes

  • 1Watson
  • 5Willis
  • 11Sutherland
  • 14Bronsky
  • 15Wilson
  • 19Scott
  • 25Loveland
Referee:
Stephen Brown

Match Stats

Home TeamStirlingAway TeamElgin
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home6
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

Foul by Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion).

James McGowan (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion).

Kane Hester (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris McLeish (Elgin City).

Goal!

Goal! Stirling Albion 1, Elgin City 1. Ross Maciver (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Brian Cameron.

Booking

Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Darryl McHardy (Elgin City).

Goal!

Goal! Stirling Albion 1, Elgin City 0. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) from a free kick with a with an attempt to the bottom left corner.

Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Brian Cameron (Elgin City).

Attempt blocked. Greg Morrison (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Maciver (Elgin City).

Attempt saved. Chris McLeish (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Chris McLeish (Elgin City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Kyle Gourlay.

Attempt saved. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Jon-Paul McGovern (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Jon-Paul McGovern (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion).

Foul by Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion).

James McGowan (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Kane Hester (Elgin City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kane Hester (Elgin City).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead32234558233573
2Edinburgh City32205753223165
3Clyde32204849311864
4Annan Athletic321661054351954
5Stirling32126144041-142
6Queen's Park321010123839-140
7Elgin32124164761-1440
8Cowdenbeath3297163640-434
9Albion3255222563-3820
10Berwick3255222772-4520
View full Scottish League Two table

