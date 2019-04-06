Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Airdrieonians v East Fife
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
- 1Hutton
- 2RobertsonBooked at 18mins
- 4Crighton
- 3O'Neil
- 7Stewart
- 6Campbell
- 5Millar
- 8Edwards
- 10Wilkie
- 11McIntosh
- 9Duffy
Substitutes
- 12Glass
- 14Houston
- 15McIntosh
- 16Conroy
- 17McKenzie
- 18Hawkshaw
- 19Page
East Fife
- 1Long
- 5Dunlop
- 12Higgins
- 17Meggatt
- 2Dunsmore
- 16Davidson
- 11Agnew
- 8SlatteryBooked at 30mins
- 14Watt
- 10Smith
- 15Dowds
Substitutes
- 3Docherty
- 4Kane
- 7Watson
- 9Court
- 20Bell
- 21Terry
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away7
Live Text
Foul by Ross Dunlop (East Fife).
Attempt missed. Kevin Smith (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).
Attempt missed. Scott Agnew (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Ross Davidson (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Ross Davidson (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Kieran Millar (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Patrick Slattery (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Patrick Slattery (East Fife).
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Chris O'Neil.
Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Davidson (East Fife).
Attempt blocked. Daryll Meggatt (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Joshua Edwards.
Attempt blocked. Scott Agnew (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Josh Campbell (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Booking
Scott Robertson (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card.
Scott Robertson (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Patrick Slattery (East Fife).
Attempt missed. Kevin Smith (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians).
Chris Higgins (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Chris Higgins.
Foul by Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians).
Chris Higgins (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kyle Wilkie (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Daryll Meggatt (East Fife).
Foul by Patrick Slattery (East Fife).
Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Chris Higgins (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.