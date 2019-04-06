Attempt missed. John Baird (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Stranraer v Forfar Athletic
-
Line-ups
Stranraer
- 1Currie
- 22Hamill
- 6McManus
- 4McDonald
- 17Smith
- 7Lamont
- 10McCann
- 8Turner
- 14Elliott
- 9Vitoria
- 18Cameron
Substitutes
- 5Brownlie
- 11Anderson
- 13Avci
- 20Crossan
- 24O'Keefe
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 4Whyte
- 5Travis
- 3Eckersley
- 11Moore
- 6Irvine
- 7Reilly
- 8Spencer
- 9Hilson
- 10Baird
Substitutes
- 12Bain
- 14Easton
- 15MacKintosh
- 16Malone
- 17Coupe
- 18Aitken
- 21Hoban
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away0
Live Text
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Mark Lamont.
Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kyle Turner (Stranraer).
Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Innes Cameron (Stranraer).
Attempt missed. Innes Cameron (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 1, Forfar Athletic 1. Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dale Hilson.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Marc McCallum.
Foul by Jamie Hamill (Stranraer).
Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Innes Cameron (Stranraer).
Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Foul by Innes Cameron (Stranraer).
Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Darren Whyte.
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 1, Forfar Athletic 0. Joao Pereira Vitoria (Stranraer) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Innes Cameron.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.