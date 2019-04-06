Scottish League One
Stranraer1Forfar1

Stranraer v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

Stranraer

  • 1Currie
  • 22Hamill
  • 6McManus
  • 4McDonald
  • 17Smith
  • 7Lamont
  • 10McCann
  • 8Turner
  • 14Elliott
  • 9Vitoria
  • 18Cameron

Substitutes

  • 5Brownlie
  • 11Anderson
  • 13Avci
  • 20Crossan
  • 24O'Keefe

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 4Whyte
  • 5Travis
  • 3Eckersley
  • 11Moore
  • 6Irvine
  • 7Reilly
  • 8Spencer
  • 9Hilson
  • 10Baird

Substitutes

  • 12Bain
  • 14Easton
  • 15MacKintosh
  • 16Malone
  • 17Coupe
  • 18Aitken
  • 21Hoban
Referee:
Craig Napier

Match Stats

Home TeamStranraerAway TeamForfar
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home2
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away0

Live Text

Attempt missed. John Baird (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Mark Lamont.

Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kyle Turner (Stranraer).

Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Innes Cameron (Stranraer).

Attempt missed. Innes Cameron (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Stranraer 1, Forfar Athletic 1. Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dale Hilson.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Marc McCallum.

Foul by Jamie Hamill (Stranraer).

Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Innes Cameron (Stranraer).

Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.

Foul by Innes Cameron (Stranraer).

Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Darren Whyte.

Goal!

Goal! Stranraer 1, Forfar Athletic 0. Joao Pereira Vitoria (Stranraer) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Innes Cameron.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath32198558312765
2Raith Rovers321510766402655
3Forfar32166104744354
4East Fife32136134647-145
5Montrose32136134446-245
6Airdrieonians32126144340342
7Brechin32107153851-1337
8Dumbarton3298155258-635
9Stranraer32810143649-1334
10Stenhousemuir3295183155-2432
View full Scottish League One table

