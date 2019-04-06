Scottish League One
Arbroath0Montrose0

Arbroath v Montrose

Line-ups

Arbroath

  • 1Jamieson
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7Kader
  • 6Whatley
  • 8Gold
  • 11Denholm
  • 9Wallace
  • 10McKenna

Substitutes

  • 12Spence
  • 14Swankie
  • 15McCord
  • 16Doris
  • 17Donnelly
  • 21Hill

Montrose

  • 1Fleming
  • 14DillonBooked at 14mins
  • 5Bolochoweckyj
  • 18Campbell
  • 3Steeves
  • 2Masson
  • 17Redman
  • 8WatsonBooked at 5mins
  • 16Webster
  • 6Campbell
  • 9Rennie

Substitutes

  • 11Milne
  • 12Harrington
  • 19Callaghan
  • 20Antoniazzi
  • 21Matthews
  • 22Cregg
  • 23Henderson
Referee:
Grant Irvine

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamMontrose
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away4

Live Text

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Ricky Little.

Paul Watson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Gold (Arbroath).

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Mark Whatley.

Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Gold (Arbroath).

Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.

Foul by Danny Denholm (Arbroath).

Paul Watson (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Danny Denholm (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sean Dillon (Montrose).

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Michael Bolochoweckyj.

Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Wallace (Arbroath).

Foul by Danny Denholm (Arbroath).

Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Omar Kader (Arbroath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt missed. David Gold (Arbroath) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right.

Booking

Sean Dillon (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Sean Dillon (Montrose).

Danny Denholm (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Paul Watson.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Iain Campbell.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.

Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).

Mark Whatley (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Paul Watson (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Paul Watson (Montrose).

Omar Kader (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath32198558312765
2Raith Rovers321510766402655
3Forfar32166104744354
4East Fife32136134647-145
5Montrose32136134446-245
6Airdrieonians32126144340342
7Brechin32107153851-1337
8Dumbarton3298155258-635
9Stranraer32810143649-1334
10Stenhousemuir3295183155-2432
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you