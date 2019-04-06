Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Ricky Little.
Arbroath v Montrose
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Arbroath
- 1Jamieson
- 2Thomson
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 7Kader
- 6Whatley
- 8Gold
- 11Denholm
- 9Wallace
- 10McKenna
Substitutes
- 12Spence
- 14Swankie
- 15McCord
- 16Doris
- 17Donnelly
- 21Hill
Montrose
- 1Fleming
- 14DillonBooked at 14mins
- 5Bolochoweckyj
- 18Campbell
- 3Steeves
- 2Masson
- 17Redman
- 8WatsonBooked at 5mins
- 16Webster
- 6Campbell
- 9Rennie
Substitutes
- 11Milne
- 12Harrington
- 19Callaghan
- 20Antoniazzi
- 21Matthews
- 22Cregg
- 23Henderson
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away4
Live Text
Paul Watson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Gold (Arbroath).
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Mark Whatley.
Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Gold (Arbroath).
Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.
Foul by Danny Denholm (Arbroath).
Paul Watson (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Danny Denholm (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean Dillon (Montrose).
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Michael Bolochoweckyj.
Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Wallace (Arbroath).
Foul by Danny Denholm (Arbroath).
Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Omar Kader (Arbroath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. David Gold (Arbroath) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right.
Booking
Sean Dillon (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sean Dillon (Montrose).
Danny Denholm (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Paul Watson.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Iain Campbell.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.
Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).
Mark Whatley (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Paul Watson (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Paul Watson (Montrose).
Omar Kader (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.