Scottish League One
Stenhousemuir0Raith Rovers0

Stenhousemuir v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 2Reid
  • 19Munro
  • 4Neill
  • 3Donaldson
  • 20Dingwall
  • 22McBrearty
  • 6Ferry
  • 5Marsh
  • 24Hurst
  • 9McGuigan

Substitutes

  • 7Gibbons
  • 10Duthie
  • 11Cook
  • 14Ross
  • 15Halleran
  • 16Dickson
  • 17McMinn

Raith Rovers

  • 1Thomson
  • 5Murray
  • 8Gillespie
  • 18McKay
  • 3Crane
  • 16Flanagan
  • 24Barjonas
  • 14Wedderburn
  • 26McGuffie
  • 15Nisbet
  • 30Gullan

Substitutes

  • 4Davidson
  • 9Buchanan
  • 12Matthews
  • 17Lyness
  • 20Watson
  • 27Bowie
  • 28Tait
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Match Stats

Home TeamStenhousemuirAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home10
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away5

Live Text

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Euan Murray.

Attempt missed. Craig McGuffie (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Graeme Smith.

Attempt saved. Nathan Flanagan (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Greg Hurst (Stenhousemuir).

Callum Crane (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Hand ball by Craig McGuffie (Raith Rovers).

Attempt blocked. Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Greg Hurst (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. David Marsh (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Grant Gillespie (Raith Rovers).

Attempt missed. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Greg Hurst (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Nathaniel Wedderburn (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Alan Reid.

Attempt saved. David Marsh (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by David McKay.

Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers).

Attempt missed. Russell Dingwall (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

Foul by Alan Reid (Stenhousemuir).

Nathan Flanagan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Grant Gillespie (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Morgyn Neill (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. David Marsh (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Greg Hurst (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Euan Murray (Raith Rovers).

Russell Dingwall (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Grant Gillespie (Raith Rovers).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath32198558312765
2Raith Rovers321510766402655
3Forfar32166104744354
4East Fife32136134647-145
5Montrose32136134446-245
6Airdrieonians32126144340342
7Brechin32107153851-1337
8Dumbarton3298155258-635
9Stranraer32810143649-1334
10Stenhousemuir3295183155-2432
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you