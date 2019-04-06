Goal! Dumbarton 2, Brechin City 1. Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cameron Ballantyne with a cross following a set piece situation.
Dumbarton v Brechin City
Line-ups
Dumbarton
- 1Adam
- 12Ferguson
- 4McLean
- 55Barr
- 2Ballantyne
- 10Forbes
- 8Hutton
- 6Carswell
- 11Barr
- 9Gallagher
- 20Thomas
Substitutes
- 7Melingui
- 14Russell
- 16Armour
- 21Brennan
Brechin
- 24Bowman
- 2McLean
- 17Toshney
- 5Hill
- 25Scobbie
- 22Thomson
- 18Robertson
- 14Smith
- 27Miller
- 3Burns
- 9Jackson
Substitutes
- 6Spark
- 7Orsi
- 8Tapping
- 16Tapping
- 19O'Neil
- 21Kavanagh
- 23Jamieson
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Goal!
Foul by Paul McLean (Brechin City).
Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Own Goal by Lewis Toshney, Brechin City. Dumbarton 1, Brechin City 1.
Foul by Andrew Jackson (Brechin City).
Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Bobby Barr (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) right footed shot from very close range is too high.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Graham Bowman.
Attempt saved. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Tam Scobbie (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ross Forbes (Dumbarton).
Sean Burns (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 0, Brechin City 1. Dougie Hill (Brechin City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tam Scobbie with a cross.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by David Ferguson.
Foul by Michael Miller (Brechin City).
Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Jackson (Brechin City).
Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Euan Smith.
Attempt missed. Dougie Hill (Brechin City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Scott Robertson (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton).
Attempt missed. Bobby Barr (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.