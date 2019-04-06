Scottish League One
Dumbarton2Brechin1

Dumbarton v Brechin City

Line-ups

Dumbarton

  • 1Adam
  • 12Ferguson
  • 4McLean
  • 55Barr
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 10Forbes
  • 8Hutton
  • 6Carswell
  • 11Barr
  • 9Gallagher
  • 20Thomas

Substitutes

  • 7Melingui
  • 14Russell
  • 16Armour
  • 21Brennan

Brechin

  • 24Bowman
  • 2McLean
  • 17Toshney
  • 5Hill
  • 25Scobbie
  • 22Thomson
  • 18Robertson
  • 14Smith
  • 27Miller
  • 3Burns
  • 9Jackson

Substitutes

  • 6Spark
  • 7Orsi
  • 8Tapping
  • 16Tapping
  • 19O'Neil
  • 21Kavanagh
  • 23Jamieson
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamBrechin
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home5
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Dumbarton 2, Brechin City 1. Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cameron Ballantyne with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Paul McLean (Brechin City).

Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Own Goal by Lewis Toshney, Brechin City. Dumbarton 1, Brechin City 1.

Foul by Andrew Jackson (Brechin City).

Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Bobby Barr (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) right footed shot from very close range is too high.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Graham Bowman.

Attempt saved. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Tam Scobbie (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ross Forbes (Dumbarton).

Sean Burns (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).

Goal!

Goal! Dumbarton 0, Brechin City 1. Dougie Hill (Brechin City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tam Scobbie with a cross.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by David Ferguson.

Foul by Michael Miller (Brechin City).

Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andrew Jackson (Brechin City).

Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Euan Smith.

Attempt missed. Dougie Hill (Brechin City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Scott Robertson (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton).

Attempt missed. Bobby Barr (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath32198558312765
2Raith Rovers321510766402655
3Forfar32166104744354
4East Fife32136134647-145
5Montrose32136134446-245
6Airdrieonians32126144340342
7Dumbarton32108145458-438
8Stranraer32810143649-1334
9Brechin3297163853-1534
10Stenhousemuir3295183155-2432
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you