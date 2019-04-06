Scottish Championship
Ayr0Inverness CT0

Ayr United v Inverness CT

Line-ups

Ayr

  • 1DoohanBooked at 7mins
  • 27Smith
  • 5Rose
  • 15Bell
  • 3Harvie
  • 6Geggan
  • 23Docherty
  • 18Murdoch
  • 28Cadden
  • 17Shankland
  • 29Miller

Substitutes

  • 4Kerr
  • 7Moffat
  • 8Crawford
  • 9Moore
  • 11McDaid
  • 16Adams
  • 19Hare-Reid

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2Rooney
  • 5Donaldson
  • 3Tremarco
  • 29McHattie
  • 11Walsh
  • 4Chalmers
  • 7Polworth
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 9Austin
  • 19White

Substitutes

  • 8McCauley
  • 17McDonald
  • 21Mackay
  • 22McKay
  • 23Mackay
  • 37Brown
  • 40Harper
Referee:
Craig Thomson

Match Stats

Home TeamAyrAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home4
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

Attempt blocked. Nicky Cadden (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Andrew Geggan (Ayr United).

Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Steven Bell.

Attempt blocked. Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Tom Walsh (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Calvin Miller (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT).

Ross Docherty (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tom Walsh (Inverness CT).

Attempt missed. Jordan White (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Harvie (Ayr United).

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Liam Smith.

Hand ball by Nathan Austin (Inverness CT).

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Liam Smith.

Foul by Calvin Miller (Ayr United).

Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Steven Bell (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan White (Inverness CT).

Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United).

Kevin McHattie (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Nicky Cadden (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Nicky Cadden (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT).

Attempt missed. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Michael Rose.

Attempt missed. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Shaun Rooney.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.

Penalty saved! Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Ross Doohan (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty conceded by Ross Doohan (Ayr United) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Inverness CT. Nathan Austin draws a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt blocked. Nicky Cadden (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County31187653302361
2Dundee Utd3216884338556
3Ayr30139844291548
4Inverness CT32111474235747
5Dunfermline31127123233-143
6Queen of Sth31910123937237
7Morton31811122841-1335
8Falkirk32711143242-1032
9Partick Thistle3195173549-1432
10Alloa3188153246-1432
View full Scottish Championship table

