Attempt missed. Steven Anderson (Partick Thistle) header from very close range is just a bit too high following a corner.
Partick Thistle v Dunfermline Athletic
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
- 15Hazard
- 43Saunders
- 5Anderson
- 6McGinty
- 31McMillan
- 7Spittal
- 14Gordon
- 8Bannigan
- 3Penrice
- 9Doolan
- 10McDonald
Substitutes
- 11Harkins
- 17Slater
- 19Storey
- 21Fitzpatrick
- 23Sneddon
- 30Mansell
- 32Cardle
Dunfermline
- 40Scully
- 35Blair
- 6Ashcroft
- 14Devine
- 3Longridge
- 28CraigenBooked at 11mins
- 8Beadling
- 26Todd
- 10Longridge
- 18El Bakhtaoui
- 12Anderson
Substitutes
- 2Williamson
- 5Durnan
- 7Higginbotham
- 15Hippolyte
- 19Vincent
- 20Gill
- 27McCann
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Danny Devine.
Attempt saved. Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Bruce Anderson (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle).
Goal!
Own Goal by Ryan Blair, Dunfermline Athletic. Partick Thistle 1, Dunfermline Athletic 2.
Attempt saved. Bruce Anderson (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle) hits the bar with a header from the right side of the six yard box.
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).
Scott McDonald (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Matthew Todd (Dunfermline Athletic).
James Penrice (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Partick Thistle 0, Dunfermline Athletic 2. Bruce Anderson (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Louis Longridge following a corner.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Sean McGinty.
Attempt blocked. Bruce Anderson (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic).
Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Partick Thistle 0, Dunfermline Athletic 1. Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Louis Longridge.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jack McMillan.
Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Anderson (Partick Thistle).
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Jackson Longridge.
Foul by Matthew Todd (Dunfermline Athletic).
Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.