Goal! Falkirk 0, Alloa Athletic 1. Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Steven Hetherington with a cross.
Falkirk v Alloa Athletic
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Falkirk
- 43Burgoyne
- 3McGhee
- 28McKenna
- 5Edjenguele
- 23Dixon
- 27Waddington
- 21Osman
- 6Paton
- 16McShane
- 7Petravicius
- 19Rudden
Substitutes
- 8Todorov
- 9Jarvis
- 11MacLean
- 12Mitchell
- 14Robson
- 18Brough
- 24Lavery
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 8Robertson
- 5Graham
- 2Taggart
- 3Dick
- 6Hetherington
- 11Flannigan
- 23Shields
- 10Trouten
- 19Zanatta
- 12Aitchison
Substitutes
- 7Cawley
- 9Hamilton
- 14Brown
- 15Kirkpatrick
- 16Karadachki
- 17Peggie
- 31Henry
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Goal!
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by William Edjenguele.
Foul by Abdul Osman (Falkirk).
Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Deimantas Petravicius (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Abdul Osman (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic).
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Scott Taggart.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Jon Robertson.
Mark Waddington (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt saved. Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Zak Rudden (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Mark Waddington (Falkirk).
(Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Jon Robertson.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Jordan McGhee.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Dario Zanatta.
Foul by Ciaran McKenna (Falkirk).
Jack Aitchison (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jordan McGhee (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.