Maidenhead United v Barnet
-
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|40
|22
|11
|7
|64
|30
|34
|77
|2
|Salford
|41
|22
|10
|9
|67
|39
|28
|76
|3
|Solihull Moors
|41
|22
|9
|10
|66
|40
|26
|75
|4
|Wrexham
|41
|21
|9
|11
|49
|34
|15
|72
|5
|Fylde
|40
|18
|15
|7
|64
|35
|29
|69
|6
|Harrogate
|41
|19
|11
|11
|73
|51
|22
|68
|7
|Eastleigh
|40
|20
|7
|13
|52
|51
|1
|67
|8
|Ebbsfleet
|41
|18
|11
|12
|59
|39
|20
|65
|9
|Gateshead
|40
|18
|8
|14
|50
|41
|9
|62
|10
|Sutton United
|41
|16
|13
|12
|50
|51
|-1
|61
|11
|Barrow
|41
|15
|11
|15
|46
|47
|-1
|56
|12
|Bromley
|41
|15
|9
|17
|58
|61
|-3
|54
|13
|Barnet
|40
|14
|11
|15
|39
|44
|-5
|53
|14
|Chesterfield
|41
|12
|16
|13
|48
|47
|1
|52
|15
|Hartlepool
|41
|13
|13
|15
|50
|56
|-6
|52
|16
|Halifax
|41
|11
|18
|12
|35
|36
|-1
|51
|17
|Maidenhead United
|41
|15
|5
|21
|42
|63
|-21
|50
|18
|Dag & Red
|41
|13
|9
|19
|46
|53
|-7
|48
|19
|Boreham Wood
|41
|11
|15
|15
|44
|54
|-10
|48
|20
|Dover
|41
|12
|11
|18
|50
|62
|-12
|47
|21
|Havant & Waterlooville
|41
|9
|12
|20
|56
|72
|-16
|39
|22
|Aldershot
|41
|9
|9
|23
|31
|63
|-32
|36
|23
|Braintree
|41
|8
|7
|26
|41
|74
|-33
|31
|24
|Maidstone United
|40
|8
|6
|26
|32
|69
|-37
|30