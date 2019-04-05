Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace forward Andros Townsend scored the winner for his previous club Newcastle in their 1-0 Premier League win over The Eagles in April 2016

Newcastle are boosted by Fabian Schar's return following a two-match suspension.

Isaac Hayden, Mo Diame and DeAndre Yedlin all face fitness tests ahead of the game with Jonjo Shelvey and Ki Sung-yueng on standby to deputise.

Crystal Palace are likely to recall Andros Townsend, who returned from a hand injury as a substitute at Tottenham in midweek.

Central defender Mamadou Sakho remains the Eagles' only certain absentee.

@mfisherfootball: So close but not quite safe yet, both of these clubs are within touching distance of survival.

Newcastle have soared clear of the relegation zone on the back of their terrific home form. It's five wins in a row now, with Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez thrilling the Geordie faithful with their regular goal supply.

Palace have a terrible record at St James' Park but have produced their best results on the road this season, most spectacularly at Manchester City in December.

Tempting fate I know, but I can't see a repeat of their goalless draw at Selhurst in September.

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez: "They [Palace] are good away because they are compact and have pace and ability up front. My message to the players is to be on the front-foot but Palace are very dangerous."

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "They have an incredible support up there [Newcastle], they are a good team and are very strong at home which we're aware of. I have no doubt they'll be safe at the end of the season.

"When you go to places like Newcastle where the fans are as football focussed as they are, there's no doubt that the people who go to that game have one thought in their mind: to see their team beat you. It's a big ask to go there and win games. It's a short turnaround for us this week which is never easy but I'm hoping I'll see a good reaction and we'll go up and give them the type of game which will enable us to pick up points."

Newcastle played okay in Monday's defeat by Arsenal - looking fairly secure, but not exactly posing much of a threat. I would expect the Magpies to be a bit more adventurous here, and I can see then edging this one.

Prediction: 2-1

Crystal Palace have won just one of their last 16 matches against Newcastle in all competitions (D5, L10).

Palace are without a victory at St James' Park in eight league and cup games since a 2-1 Premier League triumph in 1998.

The Magpies have kept clean sheets in six of their last seven home encounters against Palace in all competitions.

Newcastle are on a five-game winning streak in the league at St James' Park, scoring at least twice in each match. They have not won six in a row since April 2004.

Prior to this winning sequence, they had taken only seven points from their opening 11 home games this term.

The Magpies have suffered just one defeat in 12 league encounters against fellow sides in the bottom nine.

Newcastle are winless in 10 games against sides from London this season, losing eight of them.

Only the current bottom three have scored fewer goals than the 31 by Rafa Benitez's side.

Salomon Rondon has been directly involved in six goals in his last five home league appearances, with three goals and three assists.

