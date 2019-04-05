Huddersfield Town v Leicester City

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire is available to face Huddersfield after serving a suspension

TEAM NEWS

Huddersfield trio Terence Kongolo, Philip Billing and Matty Daly are all doubts due to a combination of injury and illness.

Jason Puncheon is available, having been ineligible last weekend, while Laurent Depoitre and Isaac Mbenza are back in training.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has no fresh injury concerns.

Harry Maguire is available after a ban, although his replacement Wes Morgan has scored in consecutive games.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@alistairmann01: This is a meeting of two sides who could be forgiven for having half an eye on next season already.

Within days of their relegation, Huddersfield chairman Dean Hoyle was quick to describe his club as being "in its best position in modern memory" while re-affirming that Jan Siewert will remain in charge for the foreseeable future despite losing eight of his nine games in charge.

Brendan Rodgers' impact at Leicester has already been evident. They are seeking a fourth straight win and will be desperate to finish strongly with European football still a possibility for next term.

Leicester won their last away game despite playing with 10 men for 86 minutes. There seems no logical reason not to expect them to inflict a 13th home defeat of the season on the Terriers.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Huddersfield Town head coach Jan Siewert: "It's about enjoying playing in the Premier League because you never know when you will come back to the Premier League.

"It's more about when can you play Leicester the next time? When can these players play Liverpool? When can they play Watford?

"The challenge for the players is to go into each game with the disappointment but knowing there is still something to achieve."

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers: "You can't go into a Premier League game, if you are any team, and be less than 100%.

"The results have been difficult for them, they have had a change of manager as well. They have very good players, great qualities and we are wary of that."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is a tough game for Huddersfield.

Leicester have won their past three matches under Brendan Rodgers, and with a bit of luck he could easily have won his first game in charge, against Watford, too.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's Premier League & FA Cup predictions v Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Huddersfield Town have lost nine of the past 10 league meetings, drawing one and conceding 28 goals overall.

Leicester City have scored in all but one of the last 21 league meetings.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield have lost 17 of their past 19 league matches, winning once.

Only seven of Huddersfield's 18 Premier League goals this season have come at home.

All three of their Premier League wins this season have come against promoted opposition.

They have conceded a Premier League-high 17 goals from set pieces this season.

Only Fulham have kept fewer Premier League clean sheets than Huddersfield's five this season.

Karlan Grant has scored three of Huddersfield's five league goals since he joined in January.

Leicester City