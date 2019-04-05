Kilmarnock v St Johnstone
Scottish Premiership
- Kilmarnock have won both of their past two home league games against St Johnstone by a 2-0 scoreline; they have never beaten them in three straight home matches in the league.
- St Johnstone are winless in four league meetings with Kilmarnock (D1 L3), failing to score in each of their past three (D1 L2).
- Kilmarnock are unbeaten in five league contests (W2 D3) having alternated between a win and a draw in those five games, playing out a goalless stalemate with Hibernian last time out.
- St Johnstone have lost five of their past six away league fixtures (D1), this after having won each of the six in a row beforehand.
- Kilmarnock have had 17 different players score a goal for them in this season's Scottish Premiership, more than any other club (excluding own goals).