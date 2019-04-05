Dundee v Aberdeen
- Dundee have lost each of their past 11 league meetings with Aberdeen; this is Dundee's longest losing streak against an opponent in the Scottish Premiership, while Aberdeen have only had a longer such winning run against Kilmarnock (13 games between April 2013 and February 2017).
- Aberdeen have won each of their past five away league games against Dundee and are unbeaten in 10 (W7 D3) since a 1-0 defeat in December 2004 under Jimmy Calderwood.
- Dundee's six-game losing streak is the longest ongoing such run in the Scottish Premiership.
- Aberdeen, who were 3-1 winners over Motherwell in midweek, are looking to win back-to-back league games for the first time in 2019.
- Niall McGinn has scored three goals in his past three league games for Aberdeen, as many as his previous 32 such appearances beforehand.