Hamilton Academical v St Mirren
Scottish Premiership
- Hamilton have won six of their past seven Scottish Premiership games against St Mirren (L1), including each of their past three since a 0-1 loss in February 2015.
- St Mirren have lost their past three top-flight trips to Hamilton and have not scored in any of their past seven (D3 L4) since winning 2-1 in October 2008.
- Hamilton have won two of their past three home league matches (L1); they had won only twice in 13 before this (D2 L9).
- St Mirren have picked up fewer away points (seven - P15 W1 D4 L10) than any other side in this season's Scottish Premiership.
- Both Hamilton and St Mirren have had just 11 different players score for them in this season's Premiership (excluding own goals), the joint-fewest in the division.