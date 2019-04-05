Scottish Premiership
Hamilton15:00St Mirren
Venue: The Hope CBD Stadium

Hamilton Academical v St Mirren

  • Hamilton have won six of their past seven Scottish Premiership games against St Mirren (L1), including each of their past three since a 0-1 loss in February 2015.
  • St Mirren have lost their past three top-flight trips to Hamilton and have not scored in any of their past seven (D3 L4) since winning 2-1 in October 2008.
  • Hamilton have won two of their past three home league matches (L1); they had won only twice in 13 before this (D2 L9).
  • St Mirren have picked up fewer away points (seven - P15 W1 D4 L10) than any other side in this season's Scottish Premiership.
  • Both Hamilton and St Mirren have had just 11 different players score for them in this season's Premiership (excluding own goals), the joint-fewest in the division.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic32244471175476
2Rangers32189570244663
3Kilmarnock321510744281655
4Aberdeen32167950371355
5Hearts32155123739-250
6Hibernian321310947331449
7St Johnstone32135143242-1044
8Motherwell32134153744-743
9Livingston32118133533241
10Hamilton3273222068-4824
11St Mirren3255222360-3720
12Dundee3246222566-4118
