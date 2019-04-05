Celtic v Livingston
- Celtic have won 16 of their 18 league games against Livingston since the 2001-02 season, drawing the other two 0-0 in their first such meeting in August 2001 and most recent in November 2018.
- Livi have lost all nine of their league visits to Celtic Park, although they have only failed to score in one of those (2-0 in September 2002).
- Since the 1998-99 season, only one newly-promoted side has won away at the reigning champions in the Scottish top flight (P37 W1 D5 L31), Hamilton Academical beating Celtic 1-0 at Celtic Park in October 2014.
- Celtic have won 11 of their 12 league matches in 2019 (D1), picking up at least 12 more points than any other club in the Scottish Premiership this calendar year.
- Livingston are winless in 13 away league outings (D6 L7) since beating St Mirren in August 2018 (2-0).