Scottish Premiership
Hearts12:30Hibernian
Venue: Tynecastle Park

Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Hearts have only lost one of their past 12 home matches against Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership (W7 D4), a 1-2 defeat in May 2013 under Gary Locke.
  • Hibs have failed to score in both of their two league games against Hearts this season; they last failed to find the net in three meetings against an opponent in the same Scottish Premiership season in 2013-14, against both Aberdeen and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.
  • Hearts have alternated between a win and a defeat in their past five league matches (W2 L3), losing 3-0 at Rangers last time out.
  • Hibernian are yet to lose in the Premiership under Paul Heckingbottom, winning five and drawing two of seven such games with him at the helm.
  • Hearts boss Craig Levein has never lost a league game at home to Hibs as a manager (P15 W5 D10 L0).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic32244471175476
2Rangers32189570244663
3Kilmarnock321510744281655
4Aberdeen32167950371355
5Hearts32155123739-250
6Hibernian321310947331449
7St Johnstone32135143242-1044
8Motherwell32134153744-743
9Livingston32118133533241
10Hamilton3273222068-4824
11St Mirren3255222360-3720
12Dundee3246222566-4118
View full Scottish Premiership table

