League Two
Newport15:00Tranmere
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Tranmere Rovers

Padraig Amond
Padraig Amond scored in every round of the FA Cup he played in this season, rounds 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5.

Newport will check on top scorer Padraig Amond, who is set for his 100th County appearance, ahead of the visit of fellow play-off hopefuls Tranmere.

Amond will be assessed for a shoulder problem and Scot Bennett is unavailable with injury, while Vashon Neufville has returned to parent club West Ham.

Tranmere will be without Luke McCullough for the rest of the season with a cruciate knee ligament injury suffered against Carlisle United.

Ishmael Miller remains out for Rovers.

Saturday 6th April 2019

  • NewportNewport County15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
  • CarlisleCarlisle United15:00BuryBury
  • CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00ExeterExeter City
  • ColchesterColchester United15:00OldhamOldham Athletic
  • CrawleyCrawley Town15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00StevenageStevenage
  • MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town15:00MorecambeMorecambe
  • MansfieldMansfield Town15:00CambridgeCambridge United
  • MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons15:00Lincoln CityLincoln City
  • Notts CountyNotts County15:00NorthamptonNorthampton Town
  • Port ValePort Vale15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
  • SwindonSwindon Town15:00YeovilYeovil Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City402214470373380
2MK Dons402191066412572
3Bury402011972472571
4Mansfield401815760342669
5Tranmere4019101159441567
6Forest Green4016131158411761
7Exeter3917101252411161
8Colchester401791458481060
9Carlisle40177165954558
10Swindon391512125047357
11Newport38167154957-855
12Oldham3914121358481054
13Stevenage40159164552-754
14Crewe40158174952-353
15Northampton401216125052-252
16Cheltenham40149175258-651
17Grimsby40147194050-1049
18Morecambe40129194562-1745
19Cambridge40129193757-2045
20Port Vale401111183546-1144
21Crawley40127214059-1943
22Yeovil4099223759-2236
23Notts County40812204172-3136
24Macclesfield39811204165-2435
