Swansea City v Middlesbrough

Graham Potter's Swansea City ended a run of three straight defeats when they beat Brentford on Tuesday
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 BST on Saturday

Swansea City boss Graham Potter will assess his squad before they face out-of-form Middlesbrough at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

Top scorer Oli McBurnie and centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers may feature for the Swans off the substitutes bench.

Stewart Downing is in line to make his 400th Boro appearance when they make the trip to south Wales.

Meanwhile, Boro will be without midfielder Lewis Wing who is due to undergo surgery on a groin injury.

Middlesbrough have lost their past five Championship games to slip out of the play-off places, while Swansea are in 14th.

Match facts

  • Swansea have only lost one of their last seven games against Middlesbrough in all competitions (W3 D3 L1), a 0-3 defeat in the Premier League in December 2016.
  • Middlesbrough haven't scored in their last three visits to Liberty Stadium in all competitions (W0 D1 L2) since winning 3-0 in August 2009 with goals from Adam Johnson, Marvin Emnes and Tuncay Sanli.
  • Swansea City are looking to win four consecutive home league matches for the first time since March 2018 under Carlos Carvalhal.
  • Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis has never won an away league match at Swansea City (W0 D2 L5) and has lost his last four away matches in Wales in all competitions.
  • Swansea winger Daniel James has been involved in 11 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions for the club (5 goals, 6 assists) - 10 of those have come at Liberty Stadium (5 goals, 5 assists).
  • Middlesbrough haven't lost six consecutive league matches since November 2000 in the Premier League.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich39249678483081
2Leeds39237966412576
3Sheff Utd39228966372974
4West Brom392010975502570
5Bristol City381710114940961
6Aston Villa391515970551560
7Derby381611115245759
8Middlesbrough391513114033758
9Nottm Forest391415105445957
10Preston391512125952757
11Sheff Wed391414114851-356
12Hull39159155656054
13Brentford391311156053750
14Swansea38148164948150
15Stoke391018113742-548
16Blackburn391211165362-947
17QPR39128194661-1544
18Birmingham391214135552341
19Reading39913174257-1540
20Wigan391010194157-1640
21Millwall38910194358-1537
22Rotherham39715174167-2636
23Bolton3988232864-3632
24Ipswich39315213064-3424
View full Championship table

