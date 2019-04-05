Sheffield Wednesday v Aston Villa

Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten since former Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce took charge at the start of February

Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce will come up against Aston Villa, the club which sacked him in October, at Hillsborough on Saturday.

The Owls, who have not lost since Bruce took charge, could have striker Steven Fletcher (knee and ankle) available.

Five successive wins have lifted Villa into the Championship's top six.

Tom Carroll has returned to his parent club Swansea with injury, while defenders Alan Hutton, James Chester and Tommy Elphick are close to fitness.

Former Manchester United captain Bruce took Villa to the Championship play-off final last season, but was dismissed by the club after a run of only one win in nine matches.

Initially, results did not drastically improve under his successor Dean Smith, but Villa took maximum points from their five league games in March to climb into a play-off position.

The Owls still have play-off aspirations themselves - they will start Saturday's match four points below sixth-placed Villa with seven games remaining this season.

