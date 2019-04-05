Sheffield Wednesday v Aston Villa
Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce will come up against Aston Villa, the club which sacked him in October, at Hillsborough on Saturday.
The Owls, who have not lost since Bruce took charge, could have striker Steven Fletcher (knee and ankle) available.
Five successive wins have lifted Villa into the Championship's top six.
Tom Carroll has returned to his parent club Swansea with injury, while defenders Alan Hutton, James Chester and Tommy Elphick are close to fitness.
Former Manchester United captain Bruce took Villa to the Championship play-off final last season, but was dismissed by the club after a run of only one win in nine matches.
Initially, results did not drastically improve under his successor Dean Smith, but Villa took maximum points from their five league games in March to climb into a play-off position.
The Owls still have play-off aspirations themselves - they will start Saturday's match four points below sixth-placed Villa with seven games remaining this season.
Match facts
- Sheffield Wednesday have lost four of their past five home league matches against Aston Villa, winning the other in August 2016.
- Aston Villa have not won consecutive league games against Sheffield Wednesday since January 1997.
- Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in 12 league matches (W6 D6 L0), their best run since August 2012 (17 matches).
- Steve Bruce - who managed and lost in this fixture earlier this season as Aston Villa boss - could become the first manager to lose a Football League fixture in charge of both teams in a single season since Paul Cook during 2012-13, who lost as manager of both Accrington and Chesterfield in their two League Two meetings that term.
- Since Steve Bruce's first Championship match in charge of Sheffield Wednesday on 2 February, Barry Bannan has registered five assists - the joint-most in the division along with Kamil Grosicki.
- Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn has been involved in five goals in his past three Championship appearances (3 goals, 2 assists).