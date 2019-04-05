Bolton Wanderers v Ipswich Town
- From the section Championship
Bolton Wanderers will hope to put their off-the-pitch problems aside as they host Ipswich Town in a crucial game in their battle against relegation.
The game was in doubt when Bolton were given a prohibition notice on Tuesday but was later given the go ahead.
Defender Jack Hobbs (back), midfielder Luke Murphy (calf) and forward Yanic Wildschut (ankle) are all doubts.
Teddy Bishop, Will Keane and James Collins could all feature for Ipswich after they returned to training.
Meanwhile, Jon Nolan picked up an Achilles injury in their defeat by Hull City and it is doubtful he will play.
Bolton returned to the High Court on Wednesday as they faced a winding-up petition, while players refused to train until Thursday after taking action against unpaid staff wages.
Phil Parkinson's side pulled to within five points of safety in the Championship after their win against QPR last week and a win against bottom side Ipswich would give their hopes of staying up a boost.
Match facts
- Bolton are winless in 11 league matches against Ipswich (W0 D5 L6) since a 4-1 win in the Premier League in April 2002 under Sam Allardyce.
- The last four league meetings between Bolton and Ipswich at the University of Bolton Stadium have ended as draws.
- Phil Parkinson and Paul Lambert last met in the semi-final of the 2012-13 League Cup - Parkinson's Bradford eliminated Lambert's Aston Villa side on aggregate.
- Since Mick McCarthy won his final match in charge on April 10th 2018, Ipswich have won just four of their 43 league matches (D16 L23).
- Bolton are looking to win consecutive league matches for the first time since August 2018.
- Ipswich manager Paul Lambert has won three of his last 39 matches as a manager in all competitions (D16 L20).