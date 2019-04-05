Bristol City v Wigan Athletic

Adam Webster (left) headed Bristol City's winning goal at Middlesbrough on Tuesday

Bristol City could be without Korey Smith (knee) and Andreas Weimann (foot) after the pair came off during Tuesday's 1-0 victory at Middlesbrough.

City, who are fifth, may revert to a back four after going with a three for the wins at Boro and Sheffield United.

Wigan Athletic will be without Michael Jacobs, who is out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

But Danny Fox and Anthony Pilkington are both back for the struggling Latics after spells on the sidelines.

Match facts