Championship
Brentford15:00Derby
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Derby County

Neal Maupay in action for Brentford
Brentford's top scorer Neal Maupay has failed to net in his past five appearances
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 BST on Saturday

Luke Daniels is expected to continue in goal for Brentford, with Daniel Bentley (shoulder) still doubtful.

Rico Henry (foot) could return but fellow defender Yoann Barbet (ankle) and Lewis MacLeod (hamstring) are out.

Derby boss Frank Lampard has no fresh injury problems following last weekend's 6-1 thrashing of Rotherham.

Andy King (ankle), Curtis Davies (Achilles), Marcus Olsson and Craig Forsyth (both knee) all continue their rehabilitation from injury.

Match facts

  • Brentford have won only one of their last eight league matches against Derby (W1 D3 L4), a 4-0 win in April 2017.
  • Derby have picked up one win in their last eight league visits to Griffin Park against Brentford (W1 D4 L3), winning 3-1 in February 2016.
  • Brentford have failed to score in any of their last four Championship matches, failing to score with 61 shots in those matches.
  • Including play-offs, Derby are winless in nine league visits to London (D6 L3) since a 1-0 win at QPR in December 2016.
  • Brentford attempted just six shots in their 3-0 defeat at Swansea City, their fewest in a league match (excluding play-offs) since having six against Middlesbrough in September 2014.
  • Derby's Martyn Waghorn scored a hat-trick against Rotherham in their previous game, scoring with all three shots - he had scored with three of his previous 25 efforts at goal in the Championship.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich39249678483081
2Leeds39237966412576
3Sheff Utd39228966372974
4West Brom392010975502570
5Bristol City381710114940961
6Aston Villa391515970551560
7Derby381611115245759
8Middlesbrough391513114033758
9Nottm Forest391415105445957
10Preston391512125952757
11Sheff Wed391414114851-356
12Hull39159155656054
13Brentford391311156053750
14Swansea38148164948150
15Stoke391018113742-548
16Blackburn391211165362-947
17QPR39128194661-1544
18Birmingham391214135552341
19Reading39913174257-1540
20Wigan391010194157-1640
21Millwall38910194358-1537
22Rotherham39715174167-2636
23Bolton3988232864-3632
24Ipswich39315213064-3424
View full Championship table

