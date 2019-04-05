Brentford v Derby County

From the section

Brentford's top scorer Neal Maupay has failed to net in his past five appearances

Luke Daniels is expected to continue in goal for Brentford, with Daniel Bentley (shoulder) still doubtful.

Rico Henry (foot) could return but fellow defender Yoann Barbet (ankle) and Lewis MacLeod (hamstring) are out.

Derby boss Frank Lampard has no fresh injury problems following last weekend's 6-1 thrashing of Rotherham.

Andy King (ankle), Curtis Davies (Achilles), Marcus Olsson and Craig Forsyth (both knee) all continue their rehabilitation from injury.

Match facts