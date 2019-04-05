Preston North End v Sheffield United
-
- From the section Championship
Preston are without Tom Barkhuizen (knee) and Andrew Hughes (hamstring) after both were ruled out for the rest of the season.
But midfielders Alan Browne (ankle) and Brad Potts (knee) could return while Tom Clarke (knee) and Ben Pearson (hamstring) face late fitness tests.
Sheffield United are set to be without midfielder Mark Duffy (Achilles).
Jack O'Connell (calf) has returned to training this week and is expected to be available for Chris Wilder's side.
Preston stand 10th, three points off the top six, ahead of the Blades' visit, while United, in third, are two points adrift of second-placed Leeds.
Match facts
- Preston are unbeaten in four home matches against Sheffield United in all competitions (W1 D3 L0) since a 1-0 defeat in October 2012.
- Sheffield United are looking to complete a league double over Preston for the first time since the 2011-12 season, when the teams competed in League One.
- Preston have lost just one of their past 14 home league games (W6 D7 L1) but have only won consecutive home matches once this season, doing so in October.
- Sheffield United have not lost consecutive Championship matches since losing their first two games this season.
- Preston striker Jayden Stockley has scored 19 league goals this season (16 for Exeter, three for Preston) and is looking to reach 20 in a single season for the first time in the Football League (excluding play-offs).
- Since the start of the 2015-16 season, Billy Sharp has scored 87 league goals - 58 more than any other Sheffield United player.