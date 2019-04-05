Preston North End v Sheffield United

Tom Barkhuizen (right) joined Preston from Morecambe in January 2017

Preston are without Tom Barkhuizen (knee) and Andrew Hughes (hamstring) after both were ruled out for the rest of the season.

But midfielders Alan Browne (ankle) and Brad Potts (knee) could return while Tom Clarke (knee) and Ben Pearson (hamstring) face late fitness tests.

Sheffield United are set to be without midfielder Mark Duffy (Achilles).

Jack O'Connell (calf) has returned to training this week and is expected to be available for Chris Wilder's side.

Preston stand 10th, three points off the top six, ahead of the Blades' visit, while United, in third, are two points adrift of second-placed Leeds.

