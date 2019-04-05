Championship
Preston15:00Sheff Utd
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Sheffield United

Preston North End's Tom Barkhuizen (right)
Tom Barkhuizen (right) joined Preston from Morecambe in January 2017
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 BST on Saturday

Preston are without Tom Barkhuizen (knee) and Andrew Hughes (hamstring) after both were ruled out for the rest of the season.

But midfielders Alan Browne (ankle) and Brad Potts (knee) could return while Tom Clarke (knee) and Ben Pearson (hamstring) face late fitness tests.

Sheffield United are set to be without midfielder Mark Duffy (Achilles).

Jack O'Connell (calf) has returned to training this week and is expected to be available for Chris Wilder's side.

Preston stand 10th, three points off the top six, ahead of the Blades' visit, while United, in third, are two points adrift of second-placed Leeds.

Match facts

  • Preston are unbeaten in four home matches against Sheffield United in all competitions (W1 D3 L0) since a 1-0 defeat in October 2012.
  • Sheffield United are looking to complete a league double over Preston for the first time since the 2011-12 season, when the teams competed in League One.
  • Preston have lost just one of their past 14 home league games (W6 D7 L1) but have only won consecutive home matches once this season, doing so in October.
  • Sheffield United have not lost consecutive Championship matches since losing their first two games this season.
  • Preston striker Jayden Stockley has scored 19 league goals this season (16 for Exeter, three for Preston) and is looking to reach 20 in a single season for the first time in the Football League (excluding play-offs).
  • Since the start of the 2015-16 season, Billy Sharp has scored 87 league goals - 58 more than any other Sheffield United player.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich39249678483081
2Leeds39237966412576
3Sheff Utd39228966372974
4West Brom392010975502570
5Bristol City381710114940961
6Aston Villa391515970551560
7Derby381611115245759
8Middlesbrough391513114033758
9Nottm Forest391415105445957
10Preston391512125952757
11Sheff Wed391414114851-356
12Hull39159155656054
13Brentford391311156053750
14Swansea38148164948150
15Stoke391018113742-548
16Blackburn391211165362-947
17QPR39128194661-1544
18Birmingham391214135552341
19Reading39913174257-1540
20Wigan391010194157-1640
21Millwall38910194358-1537
22Rotherham39715174167-2636
23Bolton3988232864-3632
24Ipswich39315213064-3424
View full Championship table

Find a club, activity or sport near you