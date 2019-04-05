Championship
Norwich12:30QPR
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Queens Park Rangers

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki
Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki has scored 24 goals in the Championship but has not found the net in four games
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 BST on Saturday

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke could opt to freshen up his side after naming the same XI for the past seven matches.

Midfielders Mario Vrancic and Moritz Leitner are potential options for Farke as his Championship leaders try to win an eighth game in a row.

QPR interim boss John Eustace has no fresh injury worries for the trip to Carrow Road.

Eustace is in charge following the sacking of Steve McClaren on 1 April.

Match facts

  • Norwich have lost just one of their last 15 league matches at Carrow Road against QPR (W11 D3 L1), a 0-1 defeat in September 2008.
  • QPR have failed to score in seven of their last 12 league matches against Norwich (W2 D3 L7).
  • Norwich have won their last seven league matches, their best run since January 2010 in League One under Paul Lambert (eight in a row); it's their best run at this level since May 2004 (seven wins), when they won the second tier under Nigel Worthington.
  • QPR won their final away match of 2018 at Nottingham Forest - they've won none of their eight away from home in all competitions in 2019 (W0 D3 L5).
  • With seven games remaining last season, Norwich City had 52 points in the Championship - 29 fewer than they have this season (81 points).
  • QPR have won one of their last 19 away league matches played in April (W1 D4 L14), a 2-1 victory at West Brom in April 2015.

Saturday 6th April 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich39249678483081
2Leeds39237966412576
3Sheff Utd39228966372974
4West Brom392010975502570
5Bristol City381710114940961
6Aston Villa391515970551560
7Derby381611115245759
8Middlesbrough391513114033758
9Nottm Forest391415105445957
10Preston391512125952757
11Sheff Wed391414114851-356
12Hull39159155656054
13Brentford391311156053750
14Swansea38148164948150
15Stoke391018113742-548
16Blackburn391211165362-947
17QPR39128194661-1544
18Birmingham391214135552341
19Reading39913174257-1540
20Wigan391010194157-1640
21Millwall38910194358-1537
22Rotherham39715174167-2636
23Bolton3988232864-3632
24Ipswich39315213064-3424
View full Championship table

