Championship
Millwall15:00West Brom
Venue: The Den

Millwall v West Bromwich Albion

Steve Morison
Steve Morison has scored once in 39 games this season
Millwall remain without suspended midfielder Shane Ferguson.

Striker Steve Morison is pushing for a recall after coming off the bench in last weekend's 3-2 defeat at promotion-chasing Leeds.

West Brom caretaker boss James Shan could name the same XI that started the 3-2 derby win over Birmingham City.

Forward Hal Robson-Kanu came off the bench in that game, while defenders Kieran Gibbs and Tosin Adarabioyo are fit again.

Match facts

  • This is the first league meeting between Millwall and West Brom at the Den since April 2004 - a 1-1 draw.
  • West Brom have not won an away league match against Millwall since April 1987 and are winless in seven visits since (W0 D2 L5).
  • Millwall have not led in a home Championship match during 2019, failing to score in three of their five games at the Den (W0 D2 L3).
  • West Bromwich Albion have won all three of their league matches under James Shan and are one of three Championship teams with a 100% win record since his first game in charge, along with Norwich and Aston Villa.
  • Millwall are 21st in the Championship with 37 points - 21 fewer than they were after 38 games last season (58 points), when they were 10th in the division.
  • Jay Rodriguez has scored 19 league goals for West Brom this season - the last Baggies player to score 20 in a single season was Kevin Phillips in 2007-08 (22 goals).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich39249678483081
2Leeds39237966412576
3Sheff Utd39228966372974
4West Brom392010975502570
5Bristol City381710114940961
6Aston Villa391515970551560
7Derby381611115245759
8Middlesbrough391513114033758
9Nottm Forest391415105445957
10Preston391512125952757
11Sheff Wed391414114851-356
12Hull39159155656054
13Brentford391311156053750
14Swansea38148164948150
15Stoke391018113742-548
16Blackburn391211165362-947
17QPR39128194661-1544
18Birmingham391214135552341
19Reading39913174257-1540
20Wigan391010194157-1640
21Millwall38910194358-1537
22Rotherham39715174167-2636
23Bolton3988232864-3632
24Ipswich39315213064-3424
View full Championship table

