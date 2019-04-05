Millwall v West Bromwich Albion

Steve Morison has scored once in 39 games this season

Millwall remain without suspended midfielder Shane Ferguson.

Striker Steve Morison is pushing for a recall after coming off the bench in last weekend's 3-2 defeat at promotion-chasing Leeds.

West Brom caretaker boss James Shan could name the same XI that started the 3-2 derby win over Birmingham City.

Forward Hal Robson-Kanu came off the bench in that game, while defenders Kieran Gibbs and Tosin Adarabioyo are fit again.

Match facts