Blackburn Rovers v Stoke City
- From the section Championship
Blackburn are set to still be without Corry Evans as the midfielder continues to recover from a hamstring injury.
Boss Tony Mowbray may recall midfielders Joe Rothwell, Jack Rodwell and Harrison Reed to try to improve on a run of eight defeats in 10 games.
Stoke have striker Sam Vokes available after a groin injury, while full-back Tom Edwards may be rested.
Sam Clucas is back in contention for the Potters after serving a three-match suspension.
Match facts
- Blackburn are looking to complete a league double over Stoke City for the first time since the 1989-90 season.
- This will be Stoke's first league visit to Blackburn since January 2012 in the Premier League - they won 2-1 at Ewood Park with a brace from Peter Crouch.
- Since scoring in the 2nd and 7th minutes against Brentford in February, 10 of Blackburn's last 11 league goals have been scored in the second half.
- Stoke could become just the second team in the history of the Football League to draw five consecutive league matches goalless, after Tranmere Rovers in January 1998.
- Bradley Dack has been involved in 51 goals for Blackburn Rovers in all competitions (33 goals, 18 assists), seven more than any other player since the start of last season.
- Eight of Stoke manager's Nathan Jones' last 17 matches in all competitions as a manager have ended goalless (last two games with Luton, six with Stoke).