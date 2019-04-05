Championship
Blackburn15:00Stoke
Venue: Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers v Stoke City

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray
Tony Mowbray has overseen both a relegation from the Championship and promotion back to the second tier since joining Blackburn in February 2017
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 BST on Saturday

Blackburn are set to still be without Corry Evans as the midfielder continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

Boss Tony Mowbray may recall midfielders Joe Rothwell, Jack Rodwell and Harrison Reed to try to improve on a run of eight defeats in 10 games.

Stoke have striker Sam Vokes available after a groin injury, while full-back Tom Edwards may be rested.

Sam Clucas is back in contention for the Potters after serving a three-match suspension.

Match facts

  • Blackburn are looking to complete a league double over Stoke City for the first time since the 1989-90 season.
  • This will be Stoke's first league visit to Blackburn since January 2012 in the Premier League - they won 2-1 at Ewood Park with a brace from Peter Crouch.
  • Since scoring in the 2nd and 7th minutes against Brentford in February, 10 of Blackburn's last 11 league goals have been scored in the second half.
  • Stoke could become just the second team in the history of the Football League to draw five consecutive league matches goalless, after Tranmere Rovers in January 1998.
  • Bradley Dack has been involved in 51 goals for Blackburn Rovers in all competitions (33 goals, 18 assists), seven more than any other player since the start of last season.
  • Eight of Stoke manager's Nathan Jones' last 17 matches in all competitions as a manager have ended goalless (last two games with Luton, six with Stoke).

Saturday 6th April 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich39249678483081
2Leeds39237966412576
3Sheff Utd39228966372974
4West Brom392010975502570
5Bristol City381710114940961
6Aston Villa391515970551560
7Derby381611115245759
8Middlesbrough391513114033758
9Nottm Forest391415105445957
10Preston391512125952757
11Sheff Wed391414114851-356
12Hull39159155656054
13Brentford391311156053750
14Swansea38148164948150
15Stoke391018113742-548
16Blackburn391211165362-947
17QPR39128194661-1544
18Birmingham391214135552341
19Reading39913174257-1540
20Wigan391010194157-1640
21Millwall38910194358-1537
22Rotherham39715174167-2636
23Bolton3988232864-3632
24Ipswich39315213064-3424
View full Championship table

