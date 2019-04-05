Birmingham City v Leeds United
-
- From the section Championship
Birmingham City midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld (illness) is available after missing the defeat at West Brom.
Blues, who were deducted nine points last month, have lost their past five matches.
Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla is likely to come back into the team after being banned for the win over Millwall.
Kemar Roofe (knee) is set to return to the bench after seven weeks out, but full-back Barry Douglas (also knee) is out for the season.
Match facts
- Birmingham are looking to complete a league double over Leeds for the first time since the 2012-13 season.
- Leeds have not kept a clean sheet in any of their past 10 away league visits to Birmingham (W3 D1 L6) since a goalless draw in November 1988.
- Birmingham could become the first side to complete a league double over Leeds this season, having won 2-1 at Elland Road.
- Leeds striker Patrick Bamford has found the net in all three league starts against Birmingham, scoring twice with Middlesbrough and once with Derby.
- Birmingham manager Garry Monk has only won one of his seven league matches against teams he's formerly managed (W1 D2 L4), but it came against Leeds earlier this season.
- Leeds have lost 21 of their past 28 away league matches in April (W4 D3) - though two of their four wins have been against Birmingham (in 2014 and 2016).