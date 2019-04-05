Rotherham United v Nottingham Forest

Martin O'Neill's Forest are within three points of the play-offs with seven league matches remaining

Struggling Rotherham, thrashed 6-1 at Derby in their most recent Championship match, have a trio of players available again to face Nottingham Forest.

Michael Smith (illness), Will Vaulks (suspension) and Clark Robertson (hamstring) are all free to play.

Forest will start the game ninth in the table, three points off the top six.

Manager Martin O'Neill will select from the same squad that beat Swansea, with defenders Michael Dawson and Michael Hefele still out injured.

Match facts