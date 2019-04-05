Championship
Rotherham15:00Nottm Forest
Venue: AESSEAL New York Stadium

Rotherham United v Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest manager Martin O'Neill
Martin O'Neill's Forest are within three points of the play-offs with seven league matches remaining
Struggling Rotherham, thrashed 6-1 at Derby in their most recent Championship match, have a trio of players available again to face Nottingham Forest.

Michael Smith (illness), Will Vaulks (suspension) and Clark Robertson (hamstring) are all free to play.

Forest will start the game ninth in the table, three points off the top six.

Manager Martin O'Neill will select from the same squad that beat Swansea, with defenders Michael Dawson and Michael Hefele still out injured.

Match facts

  • In all competitions, Rotherham are winless in 23 matches against Nottingham Forest (W0 D11 L12) since a 3-2 win in September 1956.
  • In the past eight games when Rotherham have hosted Nottingham Forest in a league match, the match has ended as a draw, a run stretching back to May 2003.
  • Rotherham United are without a clean sheet in 13 home Championship games, the longest run in the division.
  • Nottingham Forest's Daryl Murphy has scored five goals in his past five league appearances against Rotherham.
  • Rotherham have conceded more goals than any other Championship side this season (67).
  • This is Martin O'Neill's first away league match against Rotherham United since January 1995, when he was Wycombe manager, losing 2-0 at Millmoor.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich39249678483081
2Leeds39237966412576
3Sheff Utd39228966372974
4West Brom392010975502570
5Bristol City381710114940961
6Aston Villa391515970551560
7Derby381611115245759
8Middlesbrough391513114033758
9Nottm Forest391415105445957
10Preston391512125952757
11Sheff Wed391414114851-356
12Hull39159155656054
13Brentford391311156053750
14Swansea38148164948150
15Stoke391018113742-548
16Blackburn391211165362-947
17QPR39128194661-1544
18Birmingham391214135552341
19Reading39913174257-1540
20Wigan391010194157-1640
21Millwall38910194358-1537
22Rotherham39715174167-2636
23Bolton3988232864-3632
24Ipswich39315213064-3424
View full Championship table

