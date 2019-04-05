Championship
Hull15:00Reading
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Reading

Markus Henriksen
Markus Henriksen has made 33 appearances for Hull City this season
Hull City could welcome back skipper Markus Henriksen after he missed the past two games through suspension.

Boss Nigel Adkins may stick with the same team that recorded a 2-0 win at bottom side Ipswich last week.

Reading striker Nelson Oliveira (hamstring) could return to the starting line-up after being an unused substitute in the 2-1 win over Preston.

The Royals have won three of their past five games to move four points clear of the relegation zone.

Match facts

  • Hull are unbeaten in five home league matches against Reading (W2 D3 L0) since losing 1-2 in March 1994.
  • Reading have not completed a league double over Hull since the 1986-87 season - they won 3-0 in this season's reverse fixture.
  • Hull have already won five more points this season (54) than they managed in the entirety of the 2017-18 season (49).
  • Reading have failed to score in six of their nine away matches under Jose Manuel Gomes in all competitions.
  • Hull have scored twice or more in nine consecutive home league matches - they last had a longer run between January and May 1933 in the Third Division North (11 in a row).
  • Reading won 18 points in 20 Championship games under Paul Clement this season (W4 D6 L10) - they have won 21 points in 16 games under Gomes (W5 D6 L5).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich39249678483081
2Leeds39237966412576
3Sheff Utd39228966372974
4West Brom392010975502570
5Bristol City381710114940961
6Aston Villa391515970551560
7Derby381611115245759
8Middlesbrough391513114033758
9Nottm Forest391415105445957
10Preston391512125952757
11Sheff Wed391414114851-356
12Hull39159155656054
13Brentford391311156053750
14Swansea38148164948150
15Stoke391018113742-548
16Blackburn391211165362-947
17QPR39128194661-1544
18Birmingham391214135552341
19Reading39913174257-1540
20Wigan391010194157-1640
21Millwall38910194358-1537
22Rotherham39715174167-2636
23Bolton3988232864-3632
24Ipswich39315213064-3424
