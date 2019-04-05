Hull City v Reading

Markus Henriksen has made 33 appearances for Hull City this season

Hull City could welcome back skipper Markus Henriksen after he missed the past two games through suspension.

Boss Nigel Adkins may stick with the same team that recorded a 2-0 win at bottom side Ipswich last week.

Reading striker Nelson Oliveira (hamstring) could return to the starting line-up after being an unused substitute in the 2-1 win over Preston.

The Royals have won three of their past five games to move four points clear of the relegation zone.

Match facts