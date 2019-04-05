Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City's record scorer Sergio Aguero did not play in midweek because of injury

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is out with a hamstring problem, so Danilo or Benjamin Mendy will start at left-back.

Sergio Aguero asked to come off last weekend because of a muscle problem and he may miss out.

Brighton winger Solly March is a fitness doubt because of the tight calf that prompted his substitution at Chelsea in midweek.

Jurgen Locadia missed that game with a similar issue and will be assessed.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: Manchester City's status as overwhelming favourites to reach the FA Cup final is warranted - but nobody should underestimate Chris Hughton's ability to come up with a plan.

Brighton play most games with at least half an eye on keeping matters as tight as possible defensively, and this will clearly be no different.

They also carry a threat from set pieces, with Shane Duffy and Lewis Dunk always happy to be brave in a congested penalty area. They also have, in Glenn Murray, a striker willing and able to work his socks off on his own and capable of taking the odd chance that might fall his way.

Having said all that, City would probably win this game at least nine times out of 10 - and it's entirely within their own gift to keep that quadruple on track.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton on his side's approach: "I think it's foolish to go toe to toe. I'm certainly not embarrassed to say that you have to be able to try and contain them.

"They have too many options if you feel that you can take the game to them. They have so many strategies that can open you up.

"The last thing you need is to go into a game like this and you're very quickly out of the game."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brighton will raise their game at Wembley, but they are playing a Manchester City side who have found their groove.

City were so comfortable against Cardiff on Wednesday that they did not even have to play particularly well to win, and it could well be a similar story here.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won all three Premier League encounters by an aggregate score of 7-1. They have only lost once to Brighton in 11 meetings (excluding a penalty shootout) since the south coast side knocked them out of the FA Cup in 1983.

However, then-League One Brighton did eliminate City on penalties in the League Cup in 2008. Brighton's Glenn Murray, a goalscorer that night, and City's Vincent Kompany both played.

Manchester City

City are on a run of 21 wins in 22 matches, including the penalty shootout victory in the Carabao Cup final.

The five-time FA Cup winners have won 10 of their previous 13 semi-finals in the competition, including eight of the past nine.

Pep Guardiola's side have scored an unrivalled 19 FA Cup goals this season. The last side to score 20 times in a single campaign were Chelsea in 2011-12.

They have had nine different goalscorers in the FA Cup this season.

City have won six successive penalty shootouts, including against Leicester and Chelsea in the Carabao Cup this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion