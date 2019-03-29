Hearts: Craig Levein handed misconduct charge for Under-18s derby incident

  • From the section Hearts
Craig Levein
Craig Levein's SFA charge relates to his role as Hearts director of football

Hearts manager Craig Levein has been handed a misconduct charge by the Scottish FA in relation to an Under-18s Edinburgh derby.

Levein faces a hearing on 17 April for an incident in Hearts' 3-2 win over Hibernian at Oriam in the Club Academy Scotland Elite League this month.

The charge relates to Levein's role as Hearts director of football.

Levein was given a two-match touchline ban in January for criticising match officials after a defeat by Rangers.

One game of that ban was suspended until the end of the year.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you