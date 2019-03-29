Hearts: Craig Levein handed misconduct charge for Under-18s derby incident
-
- From the section Hearts
Hearts manager Craig Levein has been handed a misconduct charge by the Scottish FA in relation to an Under-18s Edinburgh derby.
Levein faces a hearing on 17 April for an incident in Hearts' 3-2 win over Hibernian at Oriam in the Club Academy Scotland Elite League this month.
The charge relates to Levein's role as Hearts director of football.
Levein was given a two-match touchline ban in January for criticising match officials after a defeat by Rangers.
One game of that ban was suspended until the end of the year.