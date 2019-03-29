Gateshead: National League club evicted then agree takeover

Gateshead are currently ninth in the National League table

Gateshead have been kicked out of their ground because of money owed to the local council, but BBC Newcastle has learned the club has agreed a takeover deal that could resolve the situation.

They will be allowed to play their remaining home games at the International Stadium, but cannot train there and have vacated their offices.

That will remain the case until the club and council reach a settlement.

Current owner Dr Ranjan Varghese put Gateshead up for sale in early March.

"This action follows a protracted period of negotiation with the current owner to settle outstanding debt," said a Gateshead Council spokesperson.

"To be clear, the issue is with the company, not the club. Gateshead Council is a long-time supporter of the club and it remains our wish that Gateshead FC has a long and prosperous future, preferably with the stadium as its home."

Gateshead's players and staff have not been paid this month, but the club hopes to rectify that by Monday.

It is unclear how soon the takeover deal - led by former Rochdale chairman Chris Dunphy - will be completed.

Varghese only took over the Tynesiders in July, but financial issues have seen the club operate under a transfer embargo for a large part of his tenure.