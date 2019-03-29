Flynn Downes: Ipswich Town midfielder signs new contract with Championship club

Flynn Downes has played for England at Under-19 and Under-20 levels

Ipswich Town have extended youngster Flynn Downes' contract until 2022, with the option of a further year.

The midfielder is a product of the club's academy and has made 37 first-team appearances, with 25 this season.

"I'm pleased for Flynn. He's another young player who has done great," boss Paul Lambert told the club website.

"He's only 20 and he will make mistakes. That's part of it but he's got a great chance of having a really good career in the game."