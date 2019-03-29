Matt Beard: West Ham Women boss signs deal with FA Women's Super League club

Matt Beard enjoyed a successful first season as Hammers boss

West Ham United Women head coach Matt Beard has signed a contract extension.

The former Chelsea Women and Liverpool Women boss, 41, joined the Hammers last summer and will lead them into the 2019-20 campaign.

As well as presiding over their first season in the Women's Super League he guided them to the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

"This is the happiest I have been in football for a long, long time," he told the club website.

"The most pleasing thing is that I get the opportunity to progress the work we've put in this year and see where we can take the project."