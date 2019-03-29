Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager is 'full of class' - Mike Flynn

Mike Flynn became manager of Newport County in March 2017 and helped the club escape relegation

Newport County manager Mike Flynn says Jurgen Klopp is "full of class" after spending a day with the Liverpool manager.

Flynn went to Liverpool's Melwood training ground this week to watch the Premier League giants at work.

Liverpool's assistant first-team coach Pep Lijnders was on the same Football Association of Wales coaching course as Flynn and helped arrange the visit.

"It was a fantastic experience," Flynn said.

"I got to speak with Jurgen Klopp, who treated me exceptionally well. He was very complimentary and full of respect and class.

"I'm always looking to improve and was very fortunate I was allowed up there. For me it was surreal because I'm a Liverpool fan.

"It's great to see how the top professionals do it day in, day out. You don't often get the chance to see them train."

Newport have faced Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in the FA Cup over the last two seasons, and Klopp has joined the list of top managers who have made a big impression on Flynn.

"[Mauricio] Pochettino was class, Pep Guardiola was class and now Jurgen Klopp was class, albeit in different circumstances because it was training," Flynn added.

"They're at the top for a reason. The way they treat their players, even the tea ladies - they are excellent.

"I've been very lucky in my short career to have one-on-ones with these talented managers who are at the top of their game."

Earlier this week, Flynn had exchanged ideas with Cardiff Blues backs and attack coach Jason Strange.

"He wanted to have a look at how we work," Flynn said.

"You can only pick up things from different coaches and different sports and it's something I'm all for because all I want to do is improve."