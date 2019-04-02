League Two
Oldham19:45Tranmere
Venue: Boundary Park

Oldham Athletic v Tranmere Rovers

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City402214470373380
2MK Dons402191066412572
3Bury392011872442871
4Mansfield401815760342669
5Tranmere3919101059421767
6Forest Green4016131158411761
7Exeter3917101252411161
8Colchester401791458481060
9Carlisle40177165954558
10Swindon391512125047357
11Newport38167154957-855
12Stevenage40159164552-754
13Crewe40158174952-353
14Northampton401216125052-252
15Oldham381312135648851
16Cheltenham40149175258-651
17Grimsby40147194050-1049
18Morecambe40129194562-1745
19Port Vale401111183546-1144
20Crawley40127214059-1943
21Cambridge39119193457-2342
22Yeovil4099223759-2236
23Notts County40812204172-3136
24Macclesfield39811204165-2435
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you